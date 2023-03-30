‘Ron DeSantis just got brokered by Mickey Mouse,’ Donald Trump’s super PAC leader says





Donald Trump’s team is plotting an attack on Governor Ron DeSantisover passed legislation reshaping the Disney World governing district.

“President Trump wrote ‘Art of the Deal’ and brokered peace in the Middle East. Ron DeSantis just got knocked out by Mickey Mouse, Trump ally Taylor Budowich says following news that Disney Worlds’ state-appointed government board plans a legal battle against Disney after losing some of its power.

Last month, Governor Ron DeSantis selected five new board members to take over the governance of Disney World. It was a reward for Disney speaking out against the controversial Parental Rights in Education Act, dubbed the Dont Say Gay Act by critics.

But at Wednesday’s meeting, new board members said the old board struck a 30-year development deal with Disney just before the state-controlled board take over, which deprived them of much of their power.

We’re going to have to deal with it and fix it, board member Brian Aungst Jr. said, the Orlando Sentinel reported. It is a subversion of the will of the voters, the legislature and the governor. It completely circumvents the governing power of this council.

He went on to say, according to WESH, I can’t think of a more naked attempt to circumvent the will of voters and the will of the Florida legislature. … It’s offensive to me.

Under the terms of the agreement, the district is prohibited from using the Disney name or any symbol associated with the theme park without the company’s permission, nor may it use the likeness of Mickey Mouse, other Disney characters or other intellectual property in any way. . According to the statement, the company can sue for damages for any violations, and the agreement is in effect in perpetuity.

If the deal is deemed to violate rules against life, it will be in effect until 21 years after the death of the last surviving descendant of England’s King Charles III, the statement said.

Disney World argued that it did nothing wrong in making the deals.

All agreements signed between Disney and the District were appropriate and were discussed and approved in open public forums and noted in accordance with the Florida government in Sunshine Law, the company said in a press release.

DeSantis spokeswoman Taryn Fenske said the deals could be canceled.

“The Governor’s Executive Office is aware of Disney’s last-ditch efforts to enforce contracts just prior to signing into law the new law that transfers the rights and powers of the former Reedy Creek Improvement District to Disney. An initial review suggests that these agreements may contain significant legal infirmities that would render the contracts void in law,” she said in a statement. “We are pleased that the new Governor-appointed Board of Directors has retained several financial and legal firms to conduct audits and investigate Disney’s past behavior.”

Disney World’s new board of directors has pledged to fight Disney in court and voted to hire a conservative Washington law firm that defends DeSantis’ culture war battles, the Sentinel reported.

Martin Garcia, the new chairman of the board, warned of protracted litigation and said he thinks the case could go to the U.S. Supreme Court, according to WESH.

The Orlando Sentinel reported that district attorneys said the agreement “allows Disney to build the highest density projects and the right to sell or assign those development rights to other landowners in the district without the council having a say”.

It was only the second Disney World government meeting since DeSantis appointed new members and the council’s name was changed from Reedy Creek Improvement District to Central Florida Tourism Oversight District.

Separately, Disney World service workers voted Wednesday on whether to accept a union contract offer that would raise the minimum starting wage to $18 an hour by the end of the year.

The agreement covers approximately 45,000 Disney theme park resort service workers, including costume performers who play the role of Mickey Mouse and other Disney characters, bus drivers, culinary workers, lifeguards, theater workers and cleaners in hotels.

The workers could see their hourly wages increase by between $5.50 and $8.60 an hour by the end of the five-year contract if it is approved, according to union leaders.

A contract approved five years ago made Disney the first major employer in Central Florida to agree to a minimum hourly wage of $15, setting the trend for other workers in the area dominated by hospitality jobs.

The Associated Press contributed to this article. Republished with permission.

Post views: 0

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://floridapolitics.com/archives/599374-ron-desantis-just-got-out-negotiated-by-mickey-mouse-donald-trump-super-pac-chief-says/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related