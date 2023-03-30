Manhattan grand jury investigating Donald Trump may not hear case for weeks





NEW YORK — The Manhattan grand jury investigating Donald Trump may not hear the case again for weeks due to a pre-scheduled recess.

As he awaits word on a possible indictment in Manhattan, Trump faces a range of other possible charges, including alleged election interference in Georgia.

“All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, one more than we have because we won the state,” Trump said in a recording.

Fani Willis, the lead prosecutor in Fulton County, Georgia, said a decision on that charge was “imminent.”

The former president also faces two federal investigations, including one involving his handling of classified documents after his presidency ended and, perhaps the most serious, the federal probe into Trump’s actions around January 6. .

This case had a major development on Tuesday when a federal judge ordered Mike Pence to testify about any illegal acts committed by the former president. The ruling means that private conversations between the former president and the vice president are no longer off-limits to the grand jury.

“It’s hard to imagine a more important witness than the vice president himself,” former federal prosecutor Scott Fredericksen said.

Sources familiar with the investigation also say the special counsel may be mounting a conspiracy case against Trump and his allies with a focus on a possible plan to obstruct an official congressional proceeding.

Former federal prosecutor Cheryl Bader said Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg may be slow to play the secret money investigation as the federal government anticipates other, bigger indictments.

“Usually the investigations are independent and each jurisdiction goes its own way, but because it’s historic and because it involves Donald Trump, they can come together to figure out, you know, sort of who’s going to go first.” she declared.

Insiders also point to the importance of remembering that Trump is the one who created a false sense of impending indictment in Manhattan, and the NYPD’s security response was likely tied to his calls for his supporters to protest on his behalf.

Under New York state law, 16 of the 23 grand jurors must be present to vote for an indictment and those 16 must have heard all of the testimony from the nine key witnesses in this case.

The grand jury will meet again on Thursday but is not expected to resume the case against Trump.

