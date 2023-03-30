ASEAN finance ministers and central banks consider ditching US dollar, euro and yen, Indonesia calls for phasing out Visa and Mastercard





A formal meeting of all ASEAN finance ministers and central bank governors kicked off Tuesday (March 28th) in Indonesia. High on the agenda are discussions to reduce reliance on the US dollar, euro, yen and pound sterling for financial transactions and shift to local currency settlements. . The meeting discussed efforts to reduce reliance on major currencies through the Local Currency Trading (LCT) program. It is an extension of the previous Local Currency Settlement (LCS) system which has already started to be implemented among ASEAN members. This means that an ASEAN cross-border digital payment system would be further expanded and allow ASEAN states to use local currencies for trade. An agreement on such cooperation was reached between Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, the Philippines and Thailand in November 2022. This follows the Indonesian banking regulator stating on March 27 that Bank Indonesia is preparing to remove gradually Visa and Mastercard while introducing its own national payment system. Indonesian President Joko Widodo has urged regional governments to start using credit cards issued by local banks and to gradually stop using foreign payment systems. He argued that Indonesia needed to protect itself from geopolitical disruption, citing sanctions targeting the Russian financial sector from the US, EU and their allies over the conflict in Ukraine. There is a need to move away from Western payment systems to protect transactions from potential geopolitical repercussions, Widodo said. Indonesian Credit Card Association (AKKI) Board Member Dodit Proboyakti reported in Russian media that Indonesia will apply Russia’s experience and its MIR payment system to promote its own network. national financial. Among ASEAN countries, only Singapore has imposed sanctions on Russia, while all other ASEAN countries continue to trade with the country. There has been alarm at being caught up in US-led secondary sanctions, as they are short of impact on Central and South Asian countries involved in cotton manufacturinga major industry in the region employing millions of people. A decision by ASEAN to disengage from Western currencies and in particular the US dollar and Japanese yen will put pressure on Tokyo, especially as its future trade alignments lie with the United States or with Asia. Foreign investors in Asia may wish to consider the amount of US dollars, euros and yen held in their accounts in light of an ongoing decision on ASEAN currency trading. Professional discussions should be undertaken regarding any movement of company funds into alternative currencies. About Us ASEAN Briefing is produced by Dezan Shira & Associates. The firm assists foreign investors throughout Asia and has offices throughout ASEAN, including Singapore, Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh CityAnd Da Nang In Vietnam, MunichAnd Esen in Germany, BostonAnd Salt Lake City in the USA, Milano, ConeglianoAnd Udine in Italy, in addition to JakartaAnd Batam in Indonesia. We also have partner companies in Malaysia, BangladeshTHE PhilippinesAnd Thailand as well as our practices in China And India. Please contact us at asia@dezshira.com or visit our website at www.dezshira.com.

