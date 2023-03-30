Trump Demands ‘Battle Plans’ For Mexico Cartel Attack If Reelected – Rolling Stone





Donald Trump is asking for a plan to wage war on Mexico, and the Republican Party is eager to give it to him.

As he campaigns for a second term in the White House, Trump has asked political advisers for a range of military options aimed at tackling Mexico’s drug cartels, including strikes that are not sanctioned by the Mexican government, according to two sources close to the situation.

“‘Attacking Mexico,’ or whatever you call it, is something President Trump has said he wants ‘battle plans’ made for,” one of the sources said. “He complained about the missed opportunities in his first term, and there are a lot of people around him who want fewer missed opportunities in a second Trump presidency.”

Trump’s lieutenants briefed him on several options, including unilateral military strikes and troop deployments on a sovereign partner and neighbor of the United States, the sources said. One such proposal Trump was made aware of this year was an October white paper from the Center for Renewing America, an increasingly influential think tank made up largely of Trumpist assholes, MAGA loyalists and veterans. of his administration.

The policy document — titled “It’s Time to Wage War on Transnational Drug Cartels” — outlines possible justifications and procedures for the next Republican Commander-in-Chief to “officially” declare “war on cartels,” in response to “the rise in bodies of Americans dying from fentanyl poisoning.

In a nod to Mexico’s status as a sovereign nation, the document calls on the United States to “carry out specific military operations to destroy cartels and enlist the Mexican government in joint operations aimed at targeting the networked infrastructures of the cartel, including affiliated factions and facilitators with direct action”. .”

However, this “enlistment” of the Mexican government comes with a massive caveat: “It is vital that Mexico is not led to believe that it has veto power to prevent the United States from taking the measures necessary to secure its borders and its people”, paper reads. Editor’s Choice

The document warns of the “risks” of ongoing international wars, but takes away very little in terms of military action. “The goal is to crush cartel networks with full military force in the fastest possible way. This means expanding the role beyond special forces, targeted strikes and intelligence operations to include elements of the Marines, Army, Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard,” he recommends, in a chapter purportedly titled “Tier Four: Victory Phase.”

It’s unclear whether Trump would be prepared to go as far as the ARC document advocates, but he’s particularly keen on sending special forces to Mexico and has been talking about it for months.

However, the fixation on military action on Mexican soil is not limited to Trump. The ARC document is attributed to Ken Cuccinelli, a former Trump official who is now backing Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to be the next president of the United States.

And a series of lawmakers and GOP figures are proposing legislation to unleash the US military on Mexico, suggesting that if a Republican wins in 2024, the new president will enjoy widespread support — and possibly even face the party pressure – to wage war on North America. floor.

Republican Congressmen Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) and Michael Waltz (R-Fla.) announced legislation authorizing the use of military force against fentanyl trafficking cartels in Mexico. The move received support from former Trump attorney general Bill Barr, who penned an endorsing op-ed in The Wall Street Journal. Pro-Trump House members like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Rep. Beth Van Duyne (R-Texas) also echoed those ideas.

In the Senate, Lindsey Graham (RS.C.) and John Kennedy (R-La.) announced their own legislation, which “would give the military the power to pursue these organizations wherever they exist”, prompting the Mexican president Lopez Obrador called the legislation “irresponsible” and “an offense to the Mexican people”. In a brief telephone interview on Wednesday, Graham told Rolling Stone that while he “would like to work with Mexico” and that the US State Department designating the cartels as foreign terrorist organizations would be his preferred method, he is “set[ting] The AUMF on the table as a potential”, violent withdrawal. Graham adds that he doesn’t recall discussing this issue specifically with Trump, although “I understood he wanted to go after the fentanyl labs.” Related

Chad Wolf and Rob Law, former Trump Homeland Security officials, also supported the designation of cartels as terrorists and the use of the military against them in a March article for the America First Policy Institute. “The pundit class scoffed when President Donald Trump considered these options. Yet his willingness to explore options untapped since the U.S. government overthrew Pablo Escobar in Colombia was a sign of a strong leader,” they wrote.

The institute’s brief policy speech is also among the documents recently passed to Trump, though it’s unclear if he has read it, one of the sources familiar with the matter told Rolling Stone.

The ‘mockery’ mentioned by Wolf and Law refers to the public shock when former Secretary of Defense Mark Esper revealed that Trump had previously asked if it was possible to carry out secret unilateral airstrikes on Mexican drug labs in 2019.

At the time, Trump grew increasingly frustrated with the relentless trade in opiates across the Mexican border and publicly suggested that the United States designate the cartels as foreign terrorist organizations. Privately, Esper wrote, Trump said: “‘If we could just hit ’em [the drug labs] outside,” he said, that would do. Told it would be illegal, Trump reportedly asserted that “no one would know it was us ‘though Esper “couldn’t imagine the president would resist taking credit for the attack anyway.”

Earlier this month, House Oversight Chairman Representative James Comer called Trump’s failure to bomb Mexico, as reported in Esper’s book, “a mistake.”

Trump’s theoretical plan to attack Mexico – swept aside by Esper – was itself reminiscent of the former president’s efforts to curb drug production in Afghanistan.

Early in his administration, the Department of Defense, armed with new Trump authorities to target criminal groups, embarked on a campaign of airstrikes and special operations attacks against Taliban drug labs in Afghanistan. beginning in late 2017. The effort to curb Afghan drug exports failed, and opium production soared until Pentagon officials quietly ended the strikes in 2019.

Experts say a similar plan by Republicans to crack down on drug labs in Mexico is unlikely to meet with much success. Tendency

“It is hard to imagine a worse idea than attempting to unilaterally use U.S. military force across our southern border without the very specific authorization and full cooperation of Mexico, which is highly unlikely for a wide variety of reasons. historical, cultural and political,” said a pensioner. Adm. James G. Stavridis, who served as commander of US Southern Command and European Command. “Given America’s military history over the past two centuries – with multiple invasions of nations in Latin America and the Caribbean, from Mexico to Panama to Nicaragua to Haiti – there are old ghosts that will be excited against American policy by unilateral military action, especially in Mexico.”

According to Stavridis, it would be better to strengthen cooperation between the American and Mexican military and provide more assistance in law enforcement, economics and diplomacy.

