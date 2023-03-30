India, the mother of democracy, has shown that it can





New Delhi: Describing India as the mother of democracy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that the country has become the fastest growing major economy despite many global challenges and this proves that democracy can work. In a brief virtual address to the Democracy Summit 2023, Mr Modi also said that every initiative of his government is guided by the mantra of “sabka saath, sabka vikas”. “India, despite the many global challenges, is the fastest growing major economy today. That in itself is the best advertisement for democracy and the world. That in itself says that democracy can be effective,” said the Prime Minister. Mr Modi was speaking at the second Democracy Summit, co-hosted by US President Joe Biden, Costa Rican President Rodrigo Chaves Robles, Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol. Speaking at the “Leadership Plenary on Democracy for Economic Growth and Shared Prosperity” session hosted by President Yoon, he said the idea of ​​elected leaders was a common feature in ancient India. long before the rest of the world. “Our epic Mahabharat describes the first duty of citizens as the choice of their own. Our sacred Vedas speak of political power wielded by broad-based advisory bodies. There is also ample historical evidence of republican states in ancient India where the rulers were not hereditary,” Mr Modi said. “India is indeed the mother of democracy. Democracy is not just a structure, it is also a spirit. It is based on the belief that the needs and aspirations of every human being are of equal importance This is why in India our guiding philosophy is sabka saath, sabka vikas, which means to strive together for inclusive growth,” the Prime Minister said. “Whether it’s our efforts to fight climate change through lifestyle changes, to conserve water through distributed storage, or to provide clean cooking fuel for everyone, every initiative is fueled by the collective efforts of Indian citizens,” the Prime Minister added. The Prime Minister said that during Covid-19, India’s response was people-centred. Mr Modi said the country’s “vaccine maitri” programme, under which he had given doses of the vaccine to other countries, was also guided by the mantra of “vasudeva kutumbakam”, which means “one land, a family and a future”. Mr Modi also mentioned the success of the national immunization program in India, which has seen more than 2 billion doses of Indian-made vaccines administered to Indians.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.deccanchronicle.com/nation/in-other-news/290323/indian-pm-modi-describes-india-as-the-mother-of-democracy.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related