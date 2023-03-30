Donald Trump’s Arrest Delayed Yet Again; reports indictment could take weeks





The possible indictment of Donald Trump according to the media has been suspended. The arrest could take several more weeks as the grand jury takes a nearly month-long hiatus from the case. According to an AFP report citing US media, the grand jury will be on hiatus for most of April. Apparently, due to upcoming holidays like Easter, Passover and Eid al-Fitr, the jury will take a scheduled break from April 10.

Reports from Politico and the Washington Post citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter predict that the “empowered citizens’ panel” may not review the case until late April. The Washington Post predicts that the earliest date for the resumption of the grand jury in Trump’s case would be April 24.

Watch | Did Trump pay an adult movie star not to discuss dating?

New York has been waiting for days for the arrest of former US President Trump.

In the United States, where no former president or current president has ever been indicted, the Trump case is a big deal.

The “hype is real” and the internet was flooded with posts and tweets regarding Trump’s likely arrest. Someone even took the time to use an AI-based image generator to predict what Trump’s arrest would look like.

The case and the possible indictment of the businessman relate to the money he allegedly paid to a porn star.

According to claims, Trump paid adult film actress Stormy Daniels $130,000 just weeks before the 2016 election, which catapulted him to the highest office in the United States. The silence money was paid in exchange for the porn star’s silence about a sexual relationship she claims to have had with Trump.

The former president denies the affair and says the affair is yet another “witch hunt” and an attempt by Democrats to interfere in the upcoming 2024 presidential election. In a video from Truth Social, Trump said: “The Election interference through prosecutors is the new ballot stuffing for the Democratic Party. It’s wrong, it’s dangerous, it’s third world and that’s the way they’re going to do it. They’re a Shame on our nation.”

(With agency contributions)

