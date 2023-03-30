Narendra Modi – India is the mother of democracy, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi





“In our ancient epic, the Mahabharata, the first duty of citizens is described as the choice of their own”



|



New Delhi

|

Posted on 30.03.23, 05:06 AM Attacked for undermining democracy and its institutions, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday reaffirmed that India is the mother of democracy, tracing its roots to ancient India and saying the country’s economic growth is the best advertisement for democracy. The prime minister’s brief speech at US President Joe Bidens’ second Democracy Summit stands in stark contrast to what his friend and embattled Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said. While Modi made no reference to concerns at home and abroad over India’s democratic backsliding, Netanyahu took the protests and criticism head-on and framed it as a robust debate that provided Israel a historic opportunity to strengthen democracy. In his speech, Modi said: The idea of ​​elected rulers was a common feature in ancient India long before the rest of the world. In our ancient epic, the Mahabharata, the first duty of citizens is described as the choice of their own. Our sacred Vedas speak of political power wielded by broad-based advisory bodies. There are also many historical references to states in the Republic of ancient India, where rulers were not hereditary. India is, indeed, the mother of democracy. Democracy, he added, is not just a structure, “it is also a spirit based on the belief that the needs and aspirations of every human being are of equal importance”. He linked this to one of his early slogans as Prime Minister “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas (Strive together for inclusive growth). “There is a lot to be said about the virtues of democracy, but let me just say this: India, despite the many global challenges, is today the fastest growing major economy. “That in itself is the best advertisement for democracy in the world. That in itself says democracy can deliver,” Modi said. The Democracy Summit was a campaign promise made by Biden as the United States itself struggled against an attack on its democracy by supporters of his predecessor Donald Trump. Biden framed it as an exercise in renewing democracy at home while confronting autocracies abroad, knowing full well that the Trump years had eroded Washington’s right to stand on democracy without some soul-searching.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraphindia.com/india/india-is-the-mother-of-democracy-says-pm-narendra-modi/cid/1925987 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

