Fifa: Indonesia deprived of the right to organize the Under-20 World Cup





Indonesian President Joko Widodo (right) said on Tuesday his administration was trying to save the tournament and people should not mix political and sporting affairs. Fifa has stripped Indonesia of the rights to host the Under-20 World Cup. This decision follows the cancellation of the official draw for the tournament, which was to be held in Bali last Friday. The Football Association of Indonesia (PSSI) said Fifa was forced to cancel the draw after Bali Governor Wayan Koster refused to host the Israeli team. The U20 World Cup will take place from May 20 to June 11. Indonesia does not have official diplomatic relations with Israel and recently protesters staged marches demanding that Israel be barred from participating in the tournament, in support of Palestine. Indonesia secured hosting rights in 2019, before Israel qualified for the tournament. The England U20 team is also ready to compete. “Fifa has decided, due to current circumstances, to withdraw Indonesia as hosts of the FIFA U20 World Cup 2023,” a statement from Fifa said. “A new host will be announced as soon as possible, with tournament dates currently remaining unchanged. Potential sanctions against the PSSI may also be decided at a later date.” Half an hour before Fifa’s announcement, PSSI executive committee member Arya Sinulingga said he was “very pessimistic” about Indonesia maintaining hosting rights. “If we make political demands in sport, it will always be like this. We will be exiled from the football ecosystem. “It’s very difficult for all of us. We are heading towards a calamity in sport. We have to separate football or sport and politics.” ‘Fifa needs an alternative fast enough’ – analysis BBC Sport’s Simon Stone Fifa insists Indonesia was not ready to host the tournament and is threatening to take action. However, there was a growing feeling that he had to be moved anyway given the tensions around Israel’s qualification. Criticism of Israel in the country and its policy towards Palestine grew after the governor of Bali said he did not want them to play in his region and the draw scheduled for the group stage Friday has been cancelled. Fifa knew that any decision to strip Indonesia of hosting rights would be extremely controversial, but it was also aware that it had to do everything to protect Israeli players from potential security threats. With the 24-team tournament due to start on May 20 – with Indonesia no longer competing – Fifa must find an alternative fairly quickly.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/65113802 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related