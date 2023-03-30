Donald Trump is back on social media, now what?





This illustration photo shows former President Donald Trump’s Facebook page on a smartphone screen in Los Angeles, March 17, 2023.

chris delmas | AFP | Getty Images

On Friday, Donald Trump penned a message on his Truth Social messaging platform that recalled the final days of his presidency, when his public posts got him fired from Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

Complaining about a potential indictment, Trump warned of “potential death and destruction” if charged with a crime. Trump was reacting to the latest developments in a secret money investigation and to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, whose office led the investigation.

Following the attack on the Capitol on January 6 more than two years ago, major US social networks banned Trump, citing his threatening rhetoric and the risks of further violence if he were to remain on their platforms.

They have since welcomed him back.

In November, new Twitter owner Elon Musk said he was reinstating Trump’s account after launching a mock poll asking his followers if he should readmit the ex-president, who is again campaigning for his old post.

“The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated,” Musk wrote. He had foreshadowed the decision months earlier, telling a conference in May that “permanent bans should be extremely rare and really reserved for accounts that are bots, or scams, spam accounts,” adding that ” it was wrong to ban Donald Trump.”

Meta announced in late January that Trump would soon be allowed to return to Facebook and Instagram. Nick Clegg, Meta’s president of global affairs, wrote in a blog post that “the public should be able to hear what their politicians are saying about the good, the bad and the ugly so they can make informed choices at the ballot box.” .

And more recently, Google’s YouTube said this month that Trump would be allowed to start posting videos again.

Now the question is what are the rules here?

So far, Trump has been relatively quiet on major social media platforms. Instead, he’s glued to the daily thoughts on Truth Social, writing in an article this week that Democrats are “INTERFERING IN OUR ELECTIONS, THEIR NEW FORM OF CHEATING!!”

He hasn’t tweeted since Jan. 8, 2021. On Facebook, Trump posted a few snippets of his rallies and some fundraising outbursts. On YouTube, he has a new video, from March 17, announcing to his 2.7 million subscribers, “I’M BACK!”

Companies that have punished Trump for his past antics have little reason to believe his behavior will change. His posts on Truth Social are littered with examples to the contrary. Advocacy group Accountable Tech wrote in a recent report that it found more than 350 posts by Trump on Truth Social that allegedly violate Facebook’s safety policies.

“He uses Truth Social to incentivize people,” said Jessica Gonzlez, co-CEO of media and technology advocacy organization Free Press. She said her posts there reminded her “in some ways of what he was saying before January 6.”

Prior to Meta’s reinstatement of Trump’s Facebook account, Free Press sent a letter to the company urging it to “permanently establish Meta’s ban of former President Donald Trump.” The letter cited a draft report on the Jan. 6 attack by the U.S. House of Representatives select committee that said “the risk of violence has not diminished” since the insurgency.

Meta said in January, letting Trump return to Facebook and Instagram, that the public safety risk “has receded enough.”

The company said at the time that it had implemented “new safeguards” intended to “deter recurrence” by Trump, including limiting its reach and removing the reshare button on questionable posts.

“In the event that Mr. Trump posts further infringing content, the content will be removed and he will be suspended between one month and two years, depending on the severity of the violation,” Meta said.

A Meta spokesperson declined to comment on Trump’s Truth Social posts and pointed to the company’s January statement.

Twitter responded to a request for comment with Musk’s standard line: a poo emoji.

Elon Musk attends the 2022 Met Gala Celebrating ‘In America: An Anthology of Fashion’ at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City.

Dimitrios Kambouris | Getty Images

YouTube did not provide a comment for this story. Leslie Miller, vice president of public policy for Google’s video unit, said in an earlier statement that the company “carefully assesses the continued risk of real-world violence, balancing that with the importance of preserving the possibility for voters to hear equally from the main candidates in the run-up to an election.

Miller said “the channel will continue to be subject to our policies, just like any other channel on YouTube.”

The clearest restrictions on Trump come from Truth Social, but they have nothing to do with the substance of his messages. According to an agreement between the two parties, Trump must post on Truth Social six hours before posting on a competing social network.

However, this exclusivity agreement is expected to end in June.

“That’s when we’ll really see if the rigs will be willing to adhere to the guardrails they’ve put in place,” Gonzlez said, adding that the limitations Meta put in place “are just weak”.

Angelo Carusone, CEO of the nonprofit Media Matters, said he fears Trump’s campaign is spreading misinformation and inciting violence on Truth Social and Rumble, another conservative social network. Facebook and Twitter can be used to guide its millions of followers to these other apps, which have minimal content guidelines.

The risks posed by Trump’s social media habits are greater now that Musk controls Twitter, Carusone said.

“Twitter has generally been the first to make a policy change” regarding content and misinformation, Carusone said. Under Musk, Twitter “will no longer be a vanguard to fight misinformation or extremism,” he said.

Musk said he is only temporarily running Twitter as CEO and hopes to name a successor by the end of this year. As the 2024 election nears, it’s unclear if any other social network will take on a leadership role in politics.

Gonzlez says it’s only a matter of time before Trump’s inflammatory messages create headaches for major social networks.

“The more cornered he feels and the more his power and his freedom are threatened, the more we’re going to see him go wild,” Gonzlez said. “He has proven that he will have no restraint.”

Watch: Will a Trump indictment impact the debt ceiling debate?

