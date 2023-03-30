New posters targeting PM Modi appear in Delhi





New posters questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s educational qualification surfaced in the nation’s capital on Thursday. According to allegations, parts of Delhi had blue posters on walls and roadside pillars with the caption “Kya Bharat ke pradhan mantri padhe-likhe hone chahiye (Should India’s prime minister be educated)?” It comes a day after the Aam Aadmi party posted ‘Modi Hatao Desh Bachao’ posters in 11 languages ​​in the nation’s capital. Apart from Hindi, Urdu, English and Punjabi, the posters were also released in Gujarati, Telugu, Bengali, Oriya, Kannada, Malayalam and Marathi. Starting today, the party will display posters with the caption “Modi Hatao Desh Bachao” across the country, AAP state official Gopal Rai announced earlier in a meeting. party. On March 23, the AAP held a large public meeting at Jantar Mantar under the slogan “Modi Hatao Desh Bachao”, to which AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann responded. Earlier on March 22, Special CP Deependra Pathak told ANI that Delhi Police had registered more than 100 FIRs while six people were arrested for objectionable posters including those against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in all the city. The FIR has been registered in different districts of the city under the Articles of the Printing Press Law and the Damage to Property Law, police said earlier this month. The special PC also said that a van was also intercepted as soon as it left the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) office. A few posters were seized and arrests were made. Later, Chief Minister Kejriwal denounced to the Center the action of the Delhi police against people who allegedly posted objectionable posters about Prime Minister Modi across the city. Weighing in on the row of posters, the Delhi CM, during a press briefing, had said: ‘Why is PM Modi so scared? Why is he so insecure? This is a normal poster, anyone can put such posters in a democracy.

