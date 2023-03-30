Pence: Mike Pence ordered to testify against Donald Trump in investigation into January 6 attack





WASHINGTON: A U.S. judge has ordered former Vice President Mike Pence to testify about his conversations with Donald Trump leading up to the 2021 assault on the Capitol, multiple media outlets reported Tuesday. Washington Chief Justice James Boasberg reportedly ruled that Pence should have to provide answers to a federal grand jury on all questions probing the then president’s potential criminality. But Pence may decline to discuss his actions on the day of the insurrection itself, when he was president of the Senate for election certification, reports said. The ruling, which remains under seal, marks a partial victory for the Justice Department as it investigates the insurgency, which has been linked to several deaths, left more than 100 police officers injured and led to more than 1 000 arrests. Trump is running for the White House again in 2024, and Pence has indicated he may challenge him for the Republican nomination. election to Joe Biden. Pence and the government’s quasi-independent prosecutor, Special Counsel Jack Smith, can challenge the parts of the decision that did not go in their favor. Neither has announced whether he intends to appeal, although Pence has previously vowed to fight his summons all the way to the Supreme Court if necessary. Pence and Trump have been at odds since Pence refused to go along with Trump’s efforts to nullify the election. A section of the pro-Trump crowd that stormed the Capitol called for Pence to be hanged, forcing him to flee. Pence has previously described many relevant conversations with Trump in “So Help Me God,” a memoir published last year, but he refused to testify before a House committee investigating the insurgency. He had unsuccessfully argued that he was allowed to avoid testifying under the Constitution’s “Speech or Debate” clause, which protects congressional officials from lawsuits specifically related to their work. The judge also rejected a separate assertion by Trump of executive privilege — which protects aides from having to witness certain conversations with presidents. Trump’s and Pence’s offices did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Trump is the front-runner by a considerable margin in the contest to be the Republican presidential nominee in 2024. But he faces legal risks on multiple fronts, including a separate federal probe into his handling of classified documents and investigations about election interference in Georgia and a silent payout in New York. He denies any wrongdoing, claiming to be the victim of a multi-pronged “witch hunt”.

