I f you are Looking for growth opportunities among the world’s 20 largest economies, two stand out: India and Indonesia. The Asian giants, with a combined population of 1.7 billion, are predicted by the IMF to be the two fastest growing economies in the top 20 in 2023 and over the next five years. Both are pioneering strategies for getting rich in a time of de-globalization, tense geopolitics, automation, and energy shifts, even as they seek a political formula that wins elections and avoids social unrest. That they succeed is not only important to their employees and the investors who bet billions of dollars on them. It will also serve as an example for dozens of other countries looking for new and reliable ways to grow in the 2020s and beyond.

For decades, developing countries have followed a reliable formula to get rich. Move workers from the fields to more productive manufacturing jobs in the cities, have them manufacture goods for export, and watch as the economy rapidly formalizes. It worked in South Korea and Taiwan. In China, 800 million people have escaped poverty. But today, this scheme no longer works well. Many countries are rowdy democracies, not authoritarian states (like South Korea and Taiwan were when they industrialized). Protectionism undermines export-led growth. Factories are using more robots.

At first glance, India and Indonesia have a lot in common. Both are led by charismatic leaders first elected in 2014, and both will hold elections next year. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indonesian President Joko Widodo (better known as Jokowi) cut their teeth in local politics and have a reputation for getting things done. They are large (India has 1.4 billion people and Indonesia 280 million) and relatively young countries with a myriad of ethnicities and languages.

Both places developed rapidly: India gdp has grown by 71% over the past decade, and Indonesia by 52%. Services, not manufacturing, dominate output (see Chart 1). Both are fairly open, with trade accounting for around 40% of gdp and annual inflows of foreign direct investment worth about 1.5% of gdp . Both are largely informal: 90% of Indian workers and 60% of Indonesian workers work in the underground economy. The state is small by rich world standards: public spending is only 30% of gdp in India and 18% in Indonesia.

Both countries are in the midst of ambitious infrastructure construction projects. Indonesia has built 18 ports, 21 airports and 1,700 km of toll roads since Jokowi came to power. India adds 10,000 km of highway every year. Yet there is still a huge economic catch-up to be exploited. Indonesia’s gross national income per person is $4,180 and India’s is about half: both are lower-middle-income economies.

This is where the similarities end. To shed light on this, we considered four areas in each country: the first export sector; industrial policy; their geopolitical positioning; and their strategy to please voters. Start with export successes, a reflection of comparative advantage. In India, the main export sector is technological services. Thanks to its capacity to train half a million new engineers per year, India represented in 2021 15% of the he service expenses. Indonesia’s advantage lies in raw materials, some of which, like nickel, are in global demand due to the energy transition. By 2030, Indonesia will be the world’s fourth largest producer of green raw materials used in batteries and networks.

These industries generate significant foreign revenues. In 2021, technology services accounted for around 17% of Indian exports by value, and raw materials (excluding fuel) accounted for 22% of Indonesian exports. But these sectors generate few jobs: even India he the industry has only 5 million workers.

Both governments want to energize the private sector through industrial policy. India has a better starting point (see Chart 2). THE msc The Indian index, which covers about 85% of the market, is worth some $830 billion, or about 24% of gdp . The Indonesian index is worth only $123 billion, or 10% of gdp . India has 108 unicorn companies (i.e. valued at over $1 billion), more than any other country except America and China. Indonesia has produced less than a dozen. Mr Modi is betting on $30 billion in production-linked incentives to catalyze investment in 14 priority industries, including semiconductors. Its commitment to achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2070 involves building solar farms, producing batteries and more. Beyond greenery, the idea is to create jobs and reduce the cost of electricity. India’s energy import bill expected to rise by 4% gdp in 2021 to 2.5% in 2032.

The Indonesian government’s flagship industrial policy, downstream, focuses on natural resources. He uses more sticks than carrots. He hopes that by banning the export of certain raw materials, he will push multinationals to build refineries locally. Exports of raw nickel, for example, were banned in 2014. The number of nickel smelters rose from two before the ban to 13 in 2020 and up to 30 by the end of this year. A ban on bauxite exports will soon come into effect. Plans are underway to climb further up the value chain. Indonesia aims to manufacture electric car batteries with a total capacity of 140 GWh in 2030, almost as much as global production in 2020. Last year, Hyundai, an automaker, started building electric cars in Indonesia.

A cruel and cruel world

As Sino-US tensions rise, the two countries maintain different geopolitical stances. These will affect foreign investment and trade for decades. In line with its longstanding policy of non-alignment, Indonesia wants to balance China and the West. Its sovereign wealth fund, launched in 2021, is expected to receive up to $3 billion in investment from China, which is also one of its main sources of foreign direct investment. The government does not see this as pitting countries against each other. Indonesia puts Indonesia first, says Nadiem Makarim, a minister.

Mr. Modis India is much more wary of China. Amid deadly border clashes with its neighbor, it joined the Quad, a strategic grouping with America, Australia and Japan. This has implications for the economy. In 2020, India banned TikTok and dozens of other Chinese apps. Chinese tech companies including Vivo and Xiaomi have since been raided and investigated. Part of Mr. Modis’ industrial strategy is designed to attract Western companies that are diversifying away from China. A unit of Foxconn, a Taiwanese maker of iPhones, recently received approval to build a billion-dollar facility in the state of Karnataka.

Our final category is about how the two governments keep voters happy. Both offer decent growth (see Chart 3), but far too few formal jobs of the kind that China and the East Asian Tigers have managed to create. There are a lot of unemployed young people, which is a waste of [Indias] demographic dividend, says Raghuram Rajan, former governor of India’s central bank.

Part of the answer involves better redistribution, often using new digital welfare states. Indonesia has a huge cash transfer program. Mr Modis India stack, a state-sponsored suite of digital platforms, connects citizens, armed with electronic identity, to payment and tax systems and bank accounts. In fiscal year 2022, the state paid out $76.5 billion, more than 2% of gdp through these so-called direct transfers, reaching around 900 million beneficiaries. However, the political differences are glaring. Jokowi sits atop a sprawling coalition that includes former opponents and eight of the ten parties in parliament. Part of Jokowi’s genius was stemming Islamist parties through inclusion, writes Kishore Mahbubani, a former Singaporean diplomat. Jokowi is barred from running again in next year’s elections, but his pluralist approach is likely to endure. Mr Modi took the opposite route, using anti-Muslim jingoism to galvanize India. According to Pew, a research firm, two-thirds of Hindus in India now say that being Hindu is very important to being truly Indian. Elections in the next few years will likely see a rise in religious tensions and a further erosion of liberal standards. Last week, Rahul Gandhi, leader of the main opposition party, lost a court case and was disqualified from parliament (see Asia section).

Get rich quick

Which model will offer the fastest growth? Countries face common problems, such as clientelism. Jokowi is surrounded by well-connected tycoons; in India, the setbacks of the Adani group, an influential conglomerate, made national news. Arvind Subramanian, former economic adviser to the Indian government, points out that the zaibatsu conglomerates in Japan and the chaebol in South Korea operated in tradable sectors, forcing them to compete with their international rivals. But Adani and other favorites primarily cater to the domestic market, leaving them out of the limelight. This fee may also apply to Indonesian companies.

Ultimately, with its deeper private sector and capital markets, India should continue to grow faster. The risk lies in his politics. The development models of the two countries are based on a narrow part of the economy in full swing; with wealth trickling through the informal economy or social protection schemes; and on the capacity of the political system to manage the resulting social pressures. In Indonesia, the government shapes and appeases public opinion; in India, it excites and sometimes directs public anger. In the short term, this may not matter much. In the long run, this can be a serious problem.