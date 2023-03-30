Novak pledges further support to Turkey





“Hungarians helped the people of Turkey at the time of earthquakes and will continue to help them in the coming period as well,” President Katalin Novak said during a press conference with her Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan. in Ankara on Wednesday.

The Hungarian Ecumenical Charity has sent donations totaling 100 million forints (262,900 euros) to Turkey, while Hungary is also sending 100 tons of medicine and medical equipment to quake-affected areas in that country , said the president. Talks between the two presidents focused on the war in Ukraine, illegal migration, European Union and NATO enlargement, as well as energy cooperation and demographic challenges, Novak said. Novak also said she and Erdogan would jointly open a Turkey-Hungary cultural year in December, to mark the centenary of diplomatic relations between the two countries. On the war in Ukraine, Novak stressed the importance of a quick ceasefire, peace talks and a fair peace treaty, and made special mention of the ethnic Hungarian community in Ukraine. The escalation of war must be avoided, she said, and thanked Turkiye for his mediation. Responding to a question, she said peace required “a common will”, adding that “tension must be eased rather than heightened…the warring parties must come to the negotiating table”. Novak said Turkiye had a key role in the fight against illegal migration. The President also said that Hungary supports EU and NATO enlargement, especially with regard to the Western Balkans. She said she had recently signed the Hungarian law ratifying Finland’s NATO membership, adding that “Sweden’s membership is also on the agenda.” Novak thanked Turkey for securing supplies to Hungary through the Turkish Stream gas pipeline and stressed the importance of cooperation with strategic partners such as Turkey. On demographic challenges, Novak said preserving traditional family values ​​was a top priority for both countries and invited Erdogan to join the network of family-friendly presidents. Erdogan said Turkey and Azerbaijan were ready to give Hungary all the support it needed in terms of gas supplies. On Turkish-Hungarian relations, Erdogan thanked Hungary for the support it provided in search and rescue efforts after the February earthquake, noting that Hungarian teams rescued 35 people from the rubble. Regarding the Russian-Ukrainian war, Erdogan called for peace talks and an end to the conflict. Erdogan said he and Novak mainly discussed trade, military, economic and cultural issues. He said the sixth meeting of the Turkish-Hungarian High Level Strategic Cooperation Council will be held in Budapest in December. Annual bilateral trade has reached $3.5 billion, he said, adding that the two countries are now aiming for $6 billion in trade. Novak is on a three-day visit to Türkiye. Thursday, she must attend the national assembly of Turkiye and visit the regions of the country affected by the earthquake.

