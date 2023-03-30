Politics
After ‘Modi hatao desh bachao’ in Delhi, AAP’s pan-India poster campaign targeting PM starts today
The Aam Aadmi party will today display posters against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 11 languages across the country. It comes days after the party put up “Modi hatao, desh bachao” posters in the nation’s capital.
Posters with ‘Does Indian PM want to read and write’ in Delhi (Photo: Screenshot/India Today)
By Pankaj Jain, Amit Bhardwaj: Days after the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi put up ‘Modi Hatao, Desh Bachao’ posters in Delhi, the party will on Thursday display posters against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 11 languages across the country.
Launching the poster war and targeting PM Modi over his degrees, posters with “Kya Bharat ke PM ko padhe likhe hona chahiye?” (does prime minister of india need to be educated) were seen in the nation’s capital today.
“AAP will be posting posters in states across the country on March 30. All state units of the party have been asked to post posters in their respective states. The posters have been printed in 11 languages,” Gopal Rai said. , Delhi’s AAP chief and environment minister, PTI said.
ANTI-MODI POSTER WAR BY AAP
AAP leader Gopal Rai said the party would now launch an anti-Modi poster campaign in universities across India. He said: “Posters have been installed in 22 states by AAP. Posters installed by AAP are in Hindi and other regional languages such as Punjabi, Gujarati, Odia.”
Launching an attack on Prime Minister Modi, the AAP leader said: “Prime Minister Modi is determined to end India’s democratic system. Prime Minister Modi wants to make India’s opposition free. Central agencies are being used unwisely to haunt opposition parties.”
“Indian voters feel that until Prime Minister Modi is in power, the country will be in crisis. Until Modiji is Prime Minister, there could be no solution to the perils of the youth, farmers and inflation. From April 10, the AAP will launch a poster campaign in all major universities in India,” the leader of the AAP said.
Last week, posters reading “Modi Hatao, Desh Bachao” (remove Modi, save India) appeared on walls and power poles in the nation’s capital, following which police arrested six people. Delhi Police have registered over 100 FIRs after thousands of posters calling for PM Modi to be removed were found in the nation’s capital.
An order for one lakh of the posters has gone to two printing presses, sources told India Today. Among those arrested were two printing shop owners and several complaints were filed after AAP posters targeting PM Modi.
In his last three speeches in Jantar Mantar and Delhi Assembly, AAP leader and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal directly attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and attempted to dent, damage and discredit Brand Modi.
AAP-BJP poster war escalates
AAP MP Sanjay Singh shared a video on Twitter on Thursday and said: ‘Now Modiji’s Delhi Police are tearing down AAP posters that say ‘Should India’s PM be literate? “. This means that Prime Minister Modi, his party and the police accept that India’s prime minister should be illiterate.” (sic)
In response to the attack, the BJP also launched a poster under the banner ‘Bhrashtachari Bachao Abhiyan’ where different opposition leaders are seen sharing a stage holding placards that read, ‘OBC chor hain, it won’t go on , illiterate Modi, different rules for the family.” The poster also shows a section of BJP supporters at the bottom of the stage shouting “Modi, don’t stop”.
THE AAP CALLS IT THE DICTATORSHIP
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal lashed out at the BJP after the arrests and said even the British failed to arrest those who put up posters against them during the independence movement. The AAP accused the Union government of “dictatorship” and asked what was wrong with the posters.
“The Modi government dictatorship is at its peak. What is so reprehensible about this poster that Modi ji deposited 100 FIR? PM Modi you probably don’t know this but India is a country Democratic. So scared of a poster! Why,” the AAP said in a tweet.
“Even before independence, when the freedom fighters used to put up posters, there was no FIR or action against them from the British,” Kejriwal said as quoted by the news agency PTI. “Bhagat Singh had put up a lot of posters during British rule, not a single FIR was filed against him,” the AAP leader said.
READ ALSO | 100 FIR, 6 arrests as Delhi police crack down on anti-Modi posters, AAP calls it ‘dictatorship’
BJP RESPONDS
A few days after the police crackdown on anti-Modi posters, the AAP also staged a massive protest against the prime minister in Jantar Mantar.
The BJP had retaliated by sticking “Kejriwal Hatao, Delhi Bachao” (remove Kejriwal, save Delhi) posters all over the nation’s capital. The posters called Kejriwal a dishonest and corrupt dictator and carried the slogan Remove Arvind Kejriwal, Save Delhi.
Reacting to his posters, Kejriwal said: I have no problem. Anyone can put up posters. If people are happy, they will like me, otherwise they can put up posters against me.
The Chief Minister has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to release those arrested in connection with the poster reading “Modi Hatao, Desh Bachao”.
(With PTI inputs)
READ ALSO | AAP should own it: Delhi BJP over ‘objectionable’ posters against PM Modi
|
Sources
2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/india/story/aap-poster-war-bjp-pm-modi-education-arvind-kejriwal-pan-india-delhi-2353309-2023-03-30
