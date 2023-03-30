Who is Alvin Bragg, the black prosecutor prosecuting Donald Trump?





As Americans watched with great impatience the criminal indictment of former President Donald Trump, one man carried the weight of the world on his shoulders.

Alvin Bragg, Manhattan’s first black prosecutor, has already faced a bomb threat, political attacks and a request from Republican congressional leaders to testify on Capitol Hill to explain why he is suing Trump.

The former president faces charges related to alleged silent payments to porn star Stormy Daniels and campaign finance violations.

It is the first time that a current or former US president has faced criminal charges.

A man of few words, Bragg often lets his work do the talking.

Asked about the threat of protests and violence surrounding Trump’s indictment and the verbal intimidation of GOP House of Representatives leaders, Bragg deferred to a spokesperson.

We will not be intimidated by attempts to undermine the judicial process, nor will we let baseless accusations deter us from applying the law fairly, Bragg said through a spokesperson.

Bragg, 49, maintained that no one is above the law and everyone receives equal treatment.

In every prosecution, we follow the law without fear or favor to uncover the truth, his statement continued. Our competent, honest and dedicated lawyers continue to work hard.

When Republicans sent a letter demanding Braggs appear before Congress, he was undeterred.

Your letter is an unprecedented investigation into an ongoing local lawsuit, Bragg wrote in a response to the letter from GOP Representatives Jim Jordan of Ohio, James Comer of Kentucky and Bryan Steil of Wisconsin.

Republicans claimed in disbelief that Braggs’ pursuit of Trump was an attempt to interfere in the 2024 presidential election.

Trump is currently the GOP’s leading candidate for president.

The letter only came after Donald Trump created a false expectation that he would be arrested the next day and his lawyers urged you to intervene, Braggs’ letter continued.

Moreover, the requests for the letters are an illegal incursion into New York’s sovereignty, said Braggs General Counsel Leslie Dubeck.

The 37th elected Manhattan District Attorney, Bragg grew up in Harlem.

He earned an AB from Harvard University, a JD from Harvard Law School, and clerked for Judge Robert P. Patterson Jr. in the Southern District of New York.

A former board member of the New York Urban League and the Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, Bragg once served as a Sunday school teacher at his New York church.

According to his official biography, prior to his 2021 election as Manhattan District Attorney, Bragg served as Assistant Attorney General (AG) in the New York State Attorney General’s Office and Assistant United States Attorney for the District. southern New York.

In these roles, Bragg handled a wide range of criminal cases, including armed robbery, assault, possession of firearms, witness tampering, drug and firearms trafficking, wage and hour violations, public corruption, money laundering and antitrust violations.

He left the office of state attorneys general as deputy attorney general, overseeing more than 1,500 people, a $225 million budget, and the offices of criminal and civil investigations and litigation, including fraud health care, public corruption, drug trafficking, wage-and-hours investigation, tenant harassment and securities fraud.

Bragg also oversaw the 2022 attorneys general’s litigation against the Trump Foundation and was the first head of a special unit that investigated deaths caused by police conduct.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtoninformer.com/who-is-alvin-bragg-the-black-da-prosecuting-donald-trump/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related