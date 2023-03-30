Zelensky invites Xi Jinping to visit Ukraine: “I want to talk to him”





China is beginning to play a very active role in the context of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The Asian giant wants to be the mediator in the conflict and for now Xi Jinping has already received an invitation from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, so that you can see kyiv and thus be able to negotiate the path if not towards peace at least towards a now distant negotiation table. Of course, Ukraine wants to set the tone and will look to Beijing to validate its own plan against the one presented by China. Zelensky reportedly appealed to Xi, who remains one of the Russian president’s closest allies: “We are ready to see him here. I want to talk to him. I had contact with him before the war. But for over a year I haven’t had it,” Zelenski said in an interview with The Associated Press. The milestone also comes at a time that coincides with Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez’s visit to Beijing, a few months later Spain assumes the rotating presidency of the Council of the EU. Earlier this month, the Chinese leader paid a state visit to Russia, then a Ukrainian official told said media that Ukraine was “hold conversationswith China. The goal was to schedule a call between Xi and Zelensky to discuss Beijing’s peace proposal. kyiv reportedly invited beforehand and publiclythe Asian giant to participate in the process of peace imagined by Ukraine to bring about an end to the war.



On the other hand, Zelenski also took advantage of the interview to talk about the battle of Bakhmut. The Ukrainian president has claimed that the fall of the region could make increasing international support for Russia. Defeat could help Putin “press” more aggressively. “Putin will sell this victory to the West, to his society, to China, to Iran… if he smells blood, if he feels we are weak, push“, Zelensky said in the interview. The President of Ukraine also spoke about the assistance provided by the United States and repeatedly said that if the American country withdraws its support, the Ukrainians will not have any chance of winning the war. Specifically, China has its own key component in its fight with the United States.“China wants a short conflict, which does not have repercussions at the internal level”I explain a 20 minutes Cidob Ins Arco researcher. In this sense, the analyst recalls that there is “an element of dissatisfaction with the effects of the war, with a negative impact also on the image of China due to its ambivalent position”. Ultimately, he says, “this war does not benefit China any more than it benefits the southern hemisphere.” Beijing also wants to bring “competitiveness to try to win precisely the countries of the global South which seek this peace, against the United States, which is not in a position of mediation”. The Asian giant is the calm mediator. “China is trying to show itself as a responsible country at the expense of what Washington is doing. Beijing shows that the United States is stoking the war. It’s also a storytelling contest,” concludes Arco, who considers that “really what will mark if we see a change in China’s role is if Xi’s call for Zelenski finally happens.” This appeal, according to the Ukrainian president, has already been given in the opposite direction, and now it is up to Beijing to respond.

