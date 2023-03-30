Home Secretary Amit Shah claims CBI pressured him to appoint Narendra Modi in bogus dating deal during Congress rule | India News

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Wednesday the CBI was ‘pressuring’ him to ‘trample’ Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an alleged bogus meeting case in Gujarat while being questioned by the investigative agency at the Congress-led conference. UPA government. The CBI was ‘putting pressure’ on me to ‘frame Modi ji’ (when he was Gujarat CM) in an alleged fake-meeting case under the Congress government,” he said, adding that the BJP had no never raised rowdy despite this.

Shah said this on ‘News 18 Rising India’ here in response to a question about the opposition’s accusation that the Narendra Modi government is ‘misusing’ central agencies to target them. On Rahul Gandhi’s conviction in a criminal defamation case by a Surat court, the Home Secretary said the Congress leader was not the only politician to be convicted in a court and lose his seat in the Legislative Assembly.

Instead of going to a higher court, Rahul tried to create uproar and blame Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his fate, he said. Shah said Rahul Gandhi should go to a higher court to defend his case, instead of trying to pin the blame on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said Congress was spreading misconceptions; the sentence cannot be suspended. “The sentence can be suspended if the court so decides,” he said.

“He didn’t appeal to suspend his sentence. What kind of arrogance is that? You want a favor. You want to continue to be an MP and you won’t go to court either,” Shah said.

Where does such arrogance come from, he said. Shah said 17 prominent leaders including Lalu Prasad, J Jayalalitha and Raashid Alvi lost their membership due to a 2013 Supreme Court order under the UPA government that an elected representative would lose their seat immediately after his conviction. Yet no one protested wearing black clothes because it’s the “law of the land”, he said.

“Listen to the full speech of Rahul Gandhi, he did not just speak abusive words for Modi ji. He spoke abusive words for the entire Modi community and OBC society,” he said .

“The law of the land is clear. It’s not about vendetta politics. It’s the judgment of the Supreme Court of India, handed down under their government,” Shah said.

Asked about the advice to leave his bungalow, Shah asked why there should be “a special favour” when the Supreme Court had said to act as soon as the sentence comes into force.

“It was a deliberate statement by Rahul Gandhi. If Rahul Gandhi didn’t want to apologize then he shouldn’t have asked for bail. Let him not apologize,” Shah said.

“This gentleman is not the first. Politicians who held much more senior positions and with much more experience have lost their membership because of this provision,” the Home Secretary said.

He said India’s democracy was not in jeopardy when Lalu ji was disqualified, but it is only in danger when someone from the Gandhi family is disqualified.

“Now it’s happened on him, so they say make a separate law for the Gandhi family. I want to ask the people of this country if there should be a separate law for one family. What kind of mentality is Whatever happens, they start blaming Modi ji and the Lok Sabha chairman,” Shah said.

He said senior lawyers who are Congress MPs in Rajya Sabha should tell their colleagues that the Lok Sabha chairman has no role in the disqualification.

“It is the law of the land that all his speeches in Parliament should be expunged from the records from the time of his conviction. Even if his notice of disqualification were served a few days later, it would serve no purpose,” a- he declared. .

Shah said the BJP does not want any changes in the Supreme Court order. The Manmohan Singh government brought an order to blunt the Supreme Court’s order, but Rahul Gandhi tore it up, calling it “nonsense”.

“Once he tore it up, who in his government would have dared to make it law? It was vetoed. If that ordinance had become law, he could have been saved,” said Shah.

Asked about Rahul’s comment on Savarkar, the Home Secretary said that Veer Savarkar was the only freedom fighter to have been sentenced to two life terms in Andaman prison. “Such language for such a freedom fighter should not have been used,” he said.

He (Rahul) should read his grandmother’s speech on Veer Savarkar. Members of his own party advise him not to speak out against Savarkar, he said.

In the 2024 general election, Shah declared Modi to be prime minister again with a bigger majority. The BJP will get more seats in the 2024 elections than in the 2019 elections, he said, adding that there is no unity among the opposition, he said.

In the upcoming elections in Karnataka, Shah said the BJP would comfortably pass the midpoint and form a government with a clear majority in the state.

Ruling out any alliance in Karnataka, Shah said, “The BJP will definitely go halfway and form the government with an absolute majority in Karnataka. We will win a record mandate.”

Referring to the Karnataka government’s recent decision to end quotas on the basis of religion, he said religion-based reservations were unconstitutional.

“The Congress government of Karnataka did it because of the polarization, and we just rectified it. They should have done it earlier,” he said.

The Home Secretary dismissed allegations of misuse of investigative agencies against opposition leaders.

Shah said we never blamed the opposition for anything, innocent policemen were put behind bars during Congress government.

Shah said the BJP won the 2014 and 2019 elections on the anti-corruption board.

He said that the Law Enforcement Directorate had seized 1.10 lakh crore of assets, of which not even 5% belonged to political leaders.

“Are we going to stop the fight against corruption? Shouldn’t we act if the accused is a politician,” Shah asked.

The Home Secretary asked who had filed charges against Lalu Prasad Yadav and who had sent a plane full of officials from Delhi to arrest Shaikh Abdullah.

Citing the misuse of agencies, Shah said thousands of innocent people had been jailed for 19 months on an emergency basis and wondered who they were. It was his grandmother Indira Gandhi, he said.

On Maharashtra issue, Shah said people want Shiv Sena and BJP government and now the real Shiv Sena is with BJP.

“I also accept that the BJP alone could have formed the government of Maharashtra. There is no talk of the merger of Shiv Sena,” he said.

He said Congress should question his contribution to corruption. There is strong resentment against the Congress governments in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. We will definitely win the elections in Madhya Pradesh, he said.

Shah said we have not made any decision on the face in the elections in Rajasthan. People want to change CM of Rajasthan, he says.

On Amritpal Singh, Shah said he meets with the chief minister of Punjab every three months regardless of the government and supports the party regarding the country’s security.

“Many people have been arrested in connection with the Amritpal case, the police and intelligence agencies are working on the case,” he said.

Regarding the attacks on Indian missions abroad, Shah said it was an attack on India.

“We will take action against those involved in the attack, FIR already housed in Delhi,” he said.

Shah said that the contribution of Sikhs to India’s freedom has been immense; every Sikh wants to be with India.

The Minister of the Interior ruled out any confrontation between justice and the government. “Both work within their limits,” he said. The government’s duty to legislate now and Parliament will think about it, he said.