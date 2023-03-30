Trump’s return to Fox News gets a cool reception on Fox News





Reunions can be awkward.

Former President Donald J. Trump finally returned to his old stomping ground, Fox News, this week after several months away. The cold reception from some of his former media allies underscored his difficult place in Republican politics at the moment.

Yes, Sean Hannity, the Fox News anchor who conducted the interview, listened patiently as Mr. Trump reeled off his usual talking points about fake media and ugly Democrats. The former president said Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida, a potential rival for the Republican presidential nomination, would work at a pizza joint without his approval. And he concluded with the grim assessment that our country is dead.

But while Fox News and Mr. Trump have existed for years in a sort of symbiosis with on-air personalities praising Mr. Trump profusely and enjoying big ratings for his frequent appearances, the network doesn’t is more Trump’s overall security space that he was using. be.

Rupert Murdoch has used media properties like Fox News to promote Mr. DeSantis as a potential savior for the Republican Party. Until this week, Mr. Trump had not appeared on a Fox News program since declaring his candidacy in November. And a few minutes after the broadcast of his interview, network personalities took the former president to task.

Laura Ingraham, whose prime-time show directly follows Hannity, was once so close to Mr Trump that she attended his election night in November 2020. On her Monday show, she allowed the columnist of the New York Post’s Miranda Devine to criticize Mr. Trump for endlessly complaining about the past and constantly dwelling on grievances.

When her other guest, Trump loyalist Stephen Miller, said aloud that the former president had presented a new policy plan every week, Ms Ingraham was skeptical of her argument. Why doesn’t he talk about them? she asked Mr. Miller.

The next morning, Jason Chaffetz, a Republican congressman turned Fox News contributor, denounced Mr. Trump’s performance as absolutely horrendous.

I voted twice for Donald Trump, I defended him countless times; I thought he was awful, Mr. Chaffetz said. I think that was the worst interview I’ve seen the president do. He then blamed the former president for whining, complaining and playing the victim card. Steve Doocy and Brian Kilmeade, two of the co-hosts of the Fox & Friends morning show, also slapped Mr Trump’s performance.

Nielsen’s assessment of one of Mr. Trump’s favorite metrics has provided its own kind of rigorous scrutiny. Over the past few years, a Trump interview has almost always delivered Fox News’ biggest audience of the day. On Monday, Mr. Trump drew 3.04 million viewers, more than the average episode of Hannity but well below that day’s viewership for The Five and Tucker Carlson Tonight.

With a defamation lawsuit against Fox News brought by Dominion Voting Systems rushing to trial, it is notable that Mr. Hannity’s interview with Mr. Trump was taped. Mr. Trump’s baseless claims of a rigged 2020 election are at the heart of the Dominion case; a live appearance by Mr. Trump in which he repeats these claims could be dangerous for the network. It could also put a Fox News anchor in the awkward position of having to contradict Mr. Trump on air, the kind of exchange that could easily go viral and turn off some of the networks’ viewers.

Mr. DeSantis, meanwhile, continues to rely on Fox News and other Murdoch properties for his major media appearances, even though his absence from other pro-conservative outlets like Breitbart News has come under fire. of further scrutiny.

Megyn Kelly, the former Fox News star who now hosts a hit podcast, revealed to listeners this week that Mr DeSantis dodged his invitations.

I love Piers Morgan, he’s a mate of mine, but why would you sit with the British guy and not come on this show? Ms Kelly said on her show, referring to Mr DeSantis’ recent interview with London-based Mr Morgan.

I would venture to say he is scared, Ms Kelly added. I’ll just say it over there: He’s scared because he knows the kind of interview I would give him. He won’t have a pass.

The Florida governor avoids most one-on-one interactions with the mainstream media. Besides a recent appearance on the Eric Bollings Newsmax show, Mr. DeSantis has relied heavily on sites controlled by Mr. Murdoch, even those based overseas. He gave an interview to The Times of London. Mr Morgan is based on TalkTV, a British network owned by Mr Murdoch, although his DeSantis interview was shown on the Fox Nation streaming channel and was excerpted by the New York Post.

It has not escaped Mr. Trump’s allies that Mr. DeSantiss’s poll numbers have softened as he enjoys mostly sympathetic coverage from Fox News.

And there are subtle signs that Mr. DeSantis may not always be able to count on the networks’ good graces. On Tuesday, Jesse Watters, co-host of The Five, offered some advice to the Governor of Florida in the wake of Mr Trump’s attacks.

DeSantis picks up a bruise, Mr. Watters said. If I was Ron, I would start talking. Because every day that passes, Trump bleeds. He added: How many more weeks and months is this going to last? Rons needs to come out and say something or he’ll just limp into this primary.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/03/29/business/media/trump-fox-desantis-hannity.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related