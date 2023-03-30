Indonesia withdrawn from hosting 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup on Israel Row





A new host will be announced as soon as possible, and the tournament due to start on May 20 will not be delayed.

Indonesia has been stripped of its chance to host the FIFA Under-20 World Cup in 2023, the world football body announced on Wednesday, after local officials said they would not allow Israelis to stay in their cities amid protests against Israel’s participation in the tournament. In a statement posted on the FIFA website, the decision was made following a meeting between FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Football Association of Indonesia (PSSI) chief Erick Thohir. FIFA canceled a major pre-tournament event earlier after regional governors and protesters demanded that Israel be banned from the U-20 event and for the exclusion of Israelis from staying in their cities, including at Bali, where the Israeli team was to play. Indonesian President Joko Widodo said Tuesday that Israel’s participation did not mean a change in the country’s foreign policy “towards Palestine”, arguing that sports and politics should not be mixed. According to FIFA regulations, the host of any of its international tournaments must allow fans from all over the world to come and watch the matches, as was the case at the World Cup last winter in Qatar. A new host will be announced as soon as possible, with the tournament dates of May 20-June 11 currently unchanged. Potential sanctions against the PSSI could also be decided later, FIFA said in its statement. Argentinian media double yellow reported that the Argentine Football Association had offered to host the tournament in case FIFA decided to withdraw Indonesia’s hosting rights. “Despite this decision, he remains committed to actively assist the PSSI, in close collaboration and with the support of the President’s government. [Joko] Widodo, in the process of transforming Indonesian football following the tragedy in October 2022,” FIFA noted, referring to a stampede after a football match in the city of Malang that left at least 125 people dead, including many. many minors. Infantino and Thohir will meet again soon “for further discussions”, FIFA added.

