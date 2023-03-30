Russian-Ukrainian War News: Live Updates

A team from the International Atomic Energy Agency visited the Zaporizhzhia nuclear complex on Wednesday. Credit… Alexander Ermoshenko/Reuters

KYIV, Ukraine Russia and Ukraine are stepping up their military forces in southern Ukraine as fighting could soon escalate, a UN official said on Wednesday, warning that the buildup has further jeopardized security at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the largest in Europe.

The situation is not improving, the head of the UN nuclear agency, Rafael Mariano Grossi, said after traveling to the front lines to visit the plant on Wednesday. It is obvious that military activity is increasing throughout this region, so all possible measures and precautions must be taken so that the plant is not attacked and can be protected.

His comments come just hours after explosions rocked Melitopol, a town occupied by Russian forces in the same area as the power station. Some Ukrainian officials have identified the city as a target for an expected counteroffensive this spring, when Kiev is likely to press to reclaim land lost to Moscow after its full-scale invasion 13 months ago.

Mr. Grossi, the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, crossed the front line on Wednesday from the area under Ukrainian control into the territory controlled by Russian forces to reach the nuclear complex. Russia seized the complex more than a year ago and stationed artillery there to bombard nearby towns.

For months, Mr. Grossi has been warning that the bombardments around the plant, some of which have hit critical equipment, could lead to a catastrophic nuclear accident. He said in an interview on Tuesday that the situation had no precedent in the history of civilian nuclear power, and at a press conference at the plant on Wednesday he expressed further concerns.

He said there were open discussions about offensives and counter-offensives, but gave no further details on force build-up.

The nuclear complex is on the eastern bank of the Dnipro River, behind Russian lines. Ukrainian forces are stationed on the west bank of the river opposite the plant, and they also hold ground on the east bank of the river about 36 miles from the complex.

Ukraine’s military leaders have kept secret where they will strike in the planned spring counteroffensive, which would be bolstered by an influx of military aid from the United States and other allies. The Donbass region in eastern Ukraine is also being considered as a possible location.

A Ukrainian counterattack would aim to turn the tide of an offensive launched in the east by Moscow this year. This offensive sparked savage fighting around the town of Bakhmut in the Donetsk region, part of Donbass, and in other towns along the front line. Russian gains were extremely limited.

But the Zaporizhzhia region also presents an attractive target for the Kyiv government. Ukrainian forces may seek to push south towards Melitopol and the Sea of ​​Azov coast, hoping to bisect a sliver of Russian-occupied land linking Crimea to eastern Ukraine.

This would thwart one of the Kremlins’ military goals, which was to seize territory along Ukraine’s coast to create a land bridge between the two areas where it has held territory since 2014.

Mykyta Poturaev, a Ukrainian lawmaker, said Wednesday that the attacks in Melitopol were part of a preparatory operation ahead of such a push.

The explosions in Melitopol occurred around 5:30 a.m. Vladimir Rogov, a pro-Russian occupation official, said on the Telegram messaging app. A train depot was damaged and parts of the power grid were hit, he said, adding that there were no casualties.

The Zaporizhzhia plant is about 80 miles northwest of Melitopol. Mr. Grossi held unsuccessful talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir V. Putin in a bid to establish a security zone around the compound. Russia resisted giving up control of the factory.

It is very, very important that we agree on the fundamental principle that a nuclear power plant is not attacked under any circumstances or that it must not be used to attack others, said Mr Grossi.

In an implied rebuke to Russia, he added: This is a nuclear power plant. It’s not a military base. It should never be a military base.