Nikki Haley believes Donald Trump supports ‘tough 25%’ of GOP voters





Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley estimated on Tuesday that former President Donald Trump maintains the support of a hard 25% of the GOP voter base.

While those voters would likely support no one but Trump, the overwhelming majority of Republicans would be open to other candidates in the 2024 presidential primaries, she argued.

There are 75% other Republicans out there looking for a place to be, said Haley, who served as U.S. ambassador to the UN in the Trump administration before stepping down in 2018.

Haley made the comments during a campaign event in Salem, New Hampshire, the first state on the primary calendar as she seeks voters’ attention amid what is expected to be a crowded field of presidential candidates. GOP. Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, who plans to run, also visited New Hampshire this week.

Haley, who was governor of South Carolina before joining the Trump cabinet, said she was not planning to hold rallies, but would instead focus on more intimate events, like town halls.

You have to go answer the tough questions, Haley said. We have to meet face to face. You can’t steal and fly.

She also addressed the polls, which currently appear to be dominated by Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, saying the numbers are likely to change as the race heats up.

Haley noted the fall of two 2016 GOP presidential candidates, former Florida Governor Jeb Bush and former Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker, who both underperformed despite promising early polls.

If you need examples, do I need to remind you of Jeb Bush? He had tons of money. Need I remind you of my friend Scott Walker? It was Teflon Scott, Haley said.

Before heading to Salem, Haley made a campaign stop in Dover, where she addressed the Monday school shooting in Nashville, Tenn., that killed three 9-year-olds and three adults.

Police said the shooter legally purchased seven guns and used three in Monday’s attack.

Haley has called for putting metal detectors in schools instead of gun safety measures, like President Joe Bidens has proposed banning assault weapons.

Everyone wants to talk about gun control, she said. My thing is, I don’t want to rob you of your ability to protect yourself until they do the things that protect these kids.

Haley also added her voice to those calling for a nationwide ban on Chinese-owned social media platform TikTok.

What are we waiting for ? Does Joe Bidens fear losing younger voters? Haley asked, echoing a concern shared by Democrats that a ban would upset young Americans.

Haley announced she was running for president in February, saying it was time for a new generation of leaders, a veiled blow to Trump, 76, and Biden, 80.

She previously said she wouldn’t enter the race if it meant challenging Trump, but then consulted with Trump and jumped into the race.

I said, you should do it, Trump said. I talked to him for a bit. I said, look, you know, go with your heart’s content if you want to run.

Other Republicans appear set to join the contest in the coming months, including DeSantis and former Vice President Mike Pence.

