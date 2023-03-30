Indonesia stripped of U20 World Cup hosting by FIFA | national news

GENEVA (AP) Indonesia was stripped of hosting rights for the Under-20 World Cup on Wednesday just eight weeks before the start of the tournament amid political unrest over Israel’s participation.

FIFA said Indonesia was dropped from hosting the 24-team tournament which was scheduled to start on May 20 due to current circumstances without specifying details.

The decision follows a meeting in Doha, Qatar, between Indonesian Football Federation president Erick Thohir and Gianni Infantino, the president of soccer’s world governing body FIFA.

Israel qualified in June last year for their first Under-20 World Cup. But the country’s participation in the official tournament group draw, scheduled for Friday in Bali, has sparked political opposition this month.

Indonesia is the most populous Muslim-majority nation in the world and has no official diplomatic relations with Israel, while publicly supporting the Palestinian cause.

Indonesia’s host status for the tournament was thrown into doubt last Sunday when FIFA postponed the draw.

It is unclear who could now host the tournament, which was to be played in six stadiums in Indonesia. Argentina, who did not qualify for the tournament, are said to be interested in hosting.

A new host will be announced as soon as possible, with tournament dates currently remaining unchanged, FIFA said.

The Indonesian football federation could be disciplined even more by FIFA. A suspension could drop Indonesia from Asian qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup. Continental qualifiers begin in October.

FIFA appeared to shift all blame on Wednesday to Thohir, the former president of Italian club Inter Milan who supports Infantino’s team and former co-owner of the Philadelphia 76ers.

FIFA staff will continue to work in Indonesia in the coming months, the governing body said, under the leadership of President Thohir.

Thohir said as a member of FIFA, Indonesia had no choice but to accept the decision.

I did my best, he said in a statement. After delivering a letter from President Joko Widodo and discussing it extensively with FIFA President Gianni Infantino, we have to accept FIFA’s decision to cancel the event we are both looking forward to.

He said that although he conveyed all the concerns and hopes of the President of Indonesia, football fans as well as players of the Indonesian national team under 20, FIFA believed that the current situation could not not last.

Indonesian football and public authorities accepted FIFA’s hosting requirements in 2019 before being selected to host the 2021 edition of the Under-20 World Cup. The coronavirus pandemic forced the tournament to be postponed for two years.

But Indonesian President Joko Widodo said on Tuesday evening that his administration opposed Israel’s participation. He told citizens the country agreed to host before they knew Israel would qualify.

However, FIFA’s removal of hosting rights has raised concerns within Indonesian football.

Arya Sinulingga, a member of the executive committee of the Indonesian national football association PSSI, was worried about further repercussions.

It is a sign that we are not able to achieve what has been requested (by FIFA)… among other things that there should be no discrimination, Sinulingga said in a local television interview, what worries us the most on the right now is that we will be excluded from international events, especially global football activities.

He said it could happen and it would be very detrimental to us in many ways.

We have something bigger than losing our right to host the Under-20 World Cup. We have to deal with it in the near future, and it could affect the future of our sport, Sinulingga said. We are now fighting not to be punished, but people should know…it’s too hard.

Israel qualified for the tournament by reaching the semi-finals of the European Under-19 Championship. The team then lost to England in this final.

Israel plays in Europe as a member of UEFA after leaving the Asian Football Confederation in the 1970s for political and security reasons.

FIFA are touting the Men’s Under-20 World Cup as the superstar tournament of tomorrow.

Diego Maradona, Lionel Messi and Paul Pogba are the previous winners of the Official Player of the Tournament award, and Erling Haaland was the top scorer in the 2019 edition.

Associated Press writers Niniek Karmini and Edna Tarigan contributed to this report from Jakarta, Indonesia.

