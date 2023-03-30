Politics
Modi ka naam de do: Amit Shah reveals how CBI pressured him | Latest India News
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has claimed that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is pressuring him to frame Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an alleged bogus encounter in Gujarat as he was being questioned by the investigative agency during the Congress-led UPA. government.
speaking to News18 Rising India Summit On Wednesday, Shah recalled the meeting case with Sohrabuddin Sheikh filed against him when he was Gujarat’s interior minister. He was responding to a question about the opposition’s accusation that the Narendra Modi government is abusing central agencies to target them.
Shah also spoke about the conviction of Rahul Gandhi in a criminal defamation case by a Surat court and said the Congress leader was not the only politician to be convicted in court and lose his seat in the legislature.
When the CBI arrested Amit Shah
I’ll tell you how agencies are misused, I’ve been a victim of it. Congress hasn’t sued us for bribery. There was a meeting when I was Home Minister of Gujarat. A case was filed against me and the CBI arrested me, Shah said at the event.
He added: In 90% of the questions asked during my interrogation, I was asked why I was bothered and they said they would leave me if I named Narendra Modi. Even then, we did not protest or wear black clothes or prevent the functioning of parliaments. An SIT was filed against Modi which the Supreme Court itself rejected.
Shah alleged that throughout the interrogation he was told to give them Modis’ name.
“Throughout my interrogation, I was told Modi ka naam de do, de do. But why should I frame him? Today, the same Congress is crying over his fate,” Shah said.
Amit Shah on Rahul Gandhi
Shah said that instead of going to a higher court, Rahul Gandhi tried to create uproar and blame Modi for his fate. Shah said Rahul Gandhi should go to a higher court to defend his case, instead of trying to blame the prime minister.
He said Congress was spreading misconceptions; the sentence cannot be suspended. The sentence can be suspended if the court so decides, he said.
Shah said 17 prominent leaders including Lalu Prasad, J Jayalalitha and Raashid Alvi lost their membership due to a 2013 Supreme Court order under the UPA government that an elected representative would lose their seat immediately after his conviction. Yet no one protested wearing black clothes because it is the law of the land, he said.
Listen to Rahul Gandhi’s full speech, he didn’t just utter abusive words for Modi ji. He spoke abusive words for the entire Modi community and OBC society, Shah added.
Asked about the advice to vacate his bungalow, the Home Secretary asked why there should be a special favor when the Supreme Court had said to act as soon as the sentence comes into force.
He said senior lawyers who are Congress MPs in Rajya Sabha should tell their colleagues that the Lok Sabha chairman has no role in the disqualification.
Shah on Gandhi’s Savarkar Remarks
Asked about Rahul’s comment on Savarkar, Shah said that Veer Savarkar was the only freedom fighter who received two life sentences in Andaman prison.
Such language for such a freedom fighter should not have been used, he said, adding that Rahul Gandhi should read his grandmother’s speech on Savarkar. Members of his own party advise him not to speak out against Savarkar, he said.
On the Karnataka assembly election
Shah claimed that the BJP would comfortably pass the midpoint in the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections and form a government with a clear majority in the state.
Excluding any alliance in Karnataka, Shah said, the BJP will definitely go halfway and form the government with an absolute majority in Karnataka. We are going to win a record mandate.
(With PTI entries)
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/modi-ka-naam-de-do-amit-shah-reveals-how-cbi-pressured-him-101680140214476.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Prime Minister works 6-6 p.m. for Gautam Adani: Congress criticizes Narendra Modi
- The Empire Strikes Back: A Tribute to Diversity in British Politics | News
- We all felt more possibilities
- Four varsity regulars help MHS girls’ tennis team | News, sports, jobs
- Sadie Frosts Forever In Style: I Bought This Dress For The Oscars, Didn’t Know It Was See-Through | Dresses for women
- Leoni will be delisted from the stock exchange after a capital reduction
- Presenter and comedian Paul O’Grady has died aged 67
- A cancer blood test may ‘eat a worrying well’
- Compromise on Zaporizhzhia nuclear deal sought as Zelenskyy invites China’s Xi to Ukraine
- What will happen to Turkey’s migrant deal with the EU if the opposition wins the election?
- Indonesia stripped of U20 World Cup hosting by FIFA
- Northwestern rides a five-game losing streak to claim second win of the season by beating NIU 15-11 Northwestern earns second win of the season by beating NIU 15-11