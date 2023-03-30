Modi ka naam de do: Amit Shah reveals how CBI pressured him | Latest India News

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has claimed that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is pressuring him to frame Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an alleged bogus encounter in Gujarat as he was being questioned by the investigative agency during the Congress-led UPA. government. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Case)

speaking to News18 Rising India Summit On Wednesday, Shah recalled the meeting case with Sohrabuddin Sheikh filed against him when he was Gujarat’s interior minister. He was responding to a question about the opposition’s accusation that the Narendra Modi government is abusing central agencies to target them.

Shah also spoke about the conviction of Rahul Gandhi in a criminal defamation case by a Surat court and said the Congress leader was not the only politician to be convicted in court and lose his seat in the legislature.

When the CBI arrested Amit Shah

I’ll tell you how agencies are misused, I’ve been a victim of it. Congress hasn’t sued us for bribery. There was a meeting when I was Home Minister of Gujarat. A case was filed against me and the CBI arrested me, Shah said at the event.

He added: In 90% of the questions asked during my interrogation, I was asked why I was bothered and they said they would leave me if I named Narendra Modi. Even then, we did not protest or wear black clothes or prevent the functioning of parliaments. An SIT was filed against Modi which the Supreme Court itself rejected.

Shah alleged that throughout the interrogation he was told to give them Modis’ name.

“Throughout my interrogation, I was told Modi ka naam de do, de do. But why should I frame him? Today, the same Congress is crying over his fate,” Shah said.

Amit Shah on Rahul Gandhi

Shah said that instead of going to a higher court, Rahul Gandhi tried to create uproar and blame Modi for his fate. Shah said Rahul Gandhi should go to a higher court to defend his case, instead of trying to blame the prime minister.

He said Congress was spreading misconceptions; the sentence cannot be suspended. The sentence can be suspended if the court so decides, he said.

Shah said 17 prominent leaders including Lalu Prasad, J Jayalalitha and Raashid Alvi lost their membership due to a 2013 Supreme Court order under the UPA government that an elected representative would lose their seat immediately after his conviction. Yet no one protested wearing black clothes because it is the law of the land, he said.

Listen to Rahul Gandhi’s full speech, he didn’t just utter abusive words for Modi ji. He spoke abusive words for the entire Modi community and OBC society, Shah added.

Asked about the advice to vacate his bungalow, the Home Secretary asked why there should be a special favor when the Supreme Court had said to act as soon as the sentence comes into force.

He said senior lawyers who are Congress MPs in Rajya Sabha should tell their colleagues that the Lok Sabha chairman has no role in the disqualification.

Shah on Gandhi’s Savarkar Remarks

Asked about Rahul’s comment on Savarkar, Shah said that Veer Savarkar was the only freedom fighter who received two life sentences in Andaman prison.

Such language for such a freedom fighter should not have been used, he said, adding that Rahul Gandhi should read his grandmother’s speech on Savarkar. Members of his own party advise him not to speak out against Savarkar, he said.

On the Karnataka assembly election

Shah claimed that the BJP would comfortably pass the midpoint in the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections and form a government with a clear majority in the state.

Excluding any alliance in Karnataka, Shah said, the BJP will definitely go halfway and form the government with an absolute majority in Karnataka. We are going to win a record mandate.

(With PTI entries)