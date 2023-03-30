Indonesia stripped of U20 World Cup hosting by FIFA





FIFA President Gianni Infantino, left, with Indonesian President Joko Widodo. Adek Berry/AFP via Getty Images) FIFA on Wednesday stripped Indonesia of the right to host this year’s Men’s Under-20 World Cup, due to what an Indonesian official said was a breach of its commitments to the tournament. The decision to stop Indonesia from hosting the tournament from May 20 to June 11 was taken after the country’s football federation (PSSI) said it had canceled the draw because the governor of the he largely Hindu island of Bali had refused to host the Israel team. “FIFA has decided, due to current circumstances, to withdraw Indonesia as hosts of the FIFA U-20 World Cup 2023,” read a FIFA statement. “A new host will be announced as soon as possible, with tournament dates currently remaining unchanged. Potential sanctions against the PSSI may also be decided at a later date.” World football’s governing body added that the decision was taken following a meeting between its chairman Gianni Infantino and PSSI chairman Erick Thohir. “Indonesia is a member of FIFA, so for all matters of international football, we must abide by the rules,” Thohir said in a statement posted on the PSSI website. “I ask all football lovers to keep their heads up in the face of this difficult decision by FIFA. It’s time to prove to FIFA that we have to work harder to transform football, towards clean and high-performing football. “ The loss of hosting rights will be a big setback in Indonesia, where football has a huge following, despite a lack of international success since qualifying for the 1938 World Cup under the Dutch East Indies. When asked why FIFA decided to withdraw Indonesia as hosts, Zainudin Amali, deputy head of the PSSI and former sports minister, told KompasTV: “FIFA has decided that Indonesia had failed to meet his previous commitments when applying.” Zainudin added that he hopes to avoid sanctions but fears another FIFA ban. “The fact that we have been stripped of hosting rights is already difficult for us,” he said. Protesters marched through the capital Jakarta this month waving Indonesian and Palestinian flags and demanding that Israel not be allowed to participate. The Indonesian population is predominantly Muslim. Most Indonesian Muslims practice a moderate version of Islam, but there has been a rise in religious conservatism in recent years that has crept into politics. Earlier this week, the PSSI said the loss of hosting rights would hurt the chances of Indonesian football teams to participate in other FIFA tournaments, while the economic losses would amount to “billions of rupees “. FIFA said on Wednesday it had pledged to help the PSSI following a deadly stampede last year that left 135 spectators dead at a stadium in East Java. “The FIFA team members will continue to be present in Indonesia in the coming months and will provide the required assistance to the PSSI, under the leadership of President Thohir,” FIFA said in the statement. “A further meeting between the FIFA President and the PSSI President for further discussions will be scheduled soon.” As hosts, Indonesia automatically qualified for the Under-20 World Cup, but they haven’t played in the tournament since 1979.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.espn.com/soccer/fifa-under-20-world-cup/story/4912051/indonesia-stripped-of-hosting-under-20-world-cup-by-fifa The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related