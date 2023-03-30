What will happen to Turkey’s migrant deal with the EU if the opposition wins the election?

Turkey is counting down to elections on May 14, with the state of the economy the most important issue for voters.

But the migrant crisis is also seen as a critical issue not only for the Turkish public, but also for the political parties vying for power.

The last decade has seen a wave of migration with people fleeing the war in Syria. Many passed through Turkey and into Europe, but Turkey was the first point of entry to safety for millions of people.

Surveys show, however, that as the number of foreigners increases, so does anti-migrant sentiment.

This means that immigration issues are a hot electoral topic, and it could also have implications for the EU.

oppositionNational AllianceThe bloc hopes to win votes by pledging to return two million Syrians to their homeland within two years. According to official figures, Turkey hosts 3,447,837 registered Syrian refugees under temporary protection in March 2023.

Meanwhile, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, facing fierce criticism for his migration policy among his own supporters, has tried to keep a foothold in each camp.

Last year, he reiterated that his government was working on a return plan to return one million Syrians to their country of origin on a voluntary basis. A few days later, he also said “we will never expel them from this land. Our door is wide open. We will continue to harbor them and not throw them into the lap of assassins”.

Five months before the elections, Erdogan announced that more than half a million Syrians had returned to northern Syria and he added that “the voluntary return of Syrians to their homes is accelerating”.

An alternative to the EU-Türkiye deal

Migrants have also become a negotiating tool between Ankara and the European Union.

In 2016, the two parties reached an agreement on the readmission of illegally staying people, better known as the EU-Turkey Refugee Agreement. The aim was to stop the influx of refugees and migrants into the EU by sending back to Turkey anyone trying to enter Greece irregularly.

In return, the EU promised to fund 6 billion to help Turkey welcome Syrians, as well as offer visa liberalization to Turkish nationals. The deal meant that for every Syrian returned to Turkey from the Greek islands, another Syrian would be resettled in the EU.

For Professor Dr Kemal Kirici, non-resident senior fellow and director of the Turkey Project at the Brookings Institution, the deal was “totally successful” for the European Union, but the possibility of a similar deal is highly unlikely.

Statistics from the Turkish authorities show that around 37,000 Syrians have been relocated to Western countries on a one-for-one basis.

According to Kirici, integrating them into reconstruction plans for the disaster area following The devastating February earthquakeis much more feasible and realistic than any other solution.

Kirici points out that there is already a UN plan on the table that focuses on “the EU and other Western partners extending trade concessions to Turkey, allowing private companies to increase their exports and in return create formal and sustainable jobs for Syrian refugees and locals”.

In his article Of the proposal, Kirici writes, “It would reduce Syrian refugees’ reliance on humanitarian aid, help assuage public resentment, and diminish the prospects of secondary movements.”

Speaking to Euronews, Dr Kirici said the EU would be much more receptive to the idea and the proposal has strong support from the organizations involved.

“Until last year, Syrian refugees felt more and more integrated into Turkish society, but the situation has changed due to public resentment that has arisen over the past year. With this resentment, you start to Seeing refugees doubting their presence and acceptance in Turkey increases their desire to turn to a third destination as well,” adds Kirici.

A 2021 report suggests that most Syrians, who wanted to stay in Turkey five years ago, now want to move to another country.

In 2017, only around 32% of Syrians wanted to settle in a third country. By 2021, that number had risen to 64.2%.

Kirici also points out that migrants are unlikely to be a top priority for the new government after the election because whoever is in power will face more pressing issues such as the economy.

“The management of the immigration issue has become a key element of EU-Turkey relations”

Migration and border specialist Dr Sibel Karadag of Kadir Has University says the return policy is already in place internationally.

“Deportations and returns have been a hot topic for a long time. Western countries deport migrants to neighboring countries and neighbors send them back to countries of origin.”

On the way to the elections, Turkey is increasing the level of returns and expulsions as we have already seen in the municipal elections of 2019. Since January 2022, another episode is in play which is officially called the politics of dilution and sweep.

“Under this policy, Syrians are returned to Turkish-held areas of northern Syria as voluntary returns and other irregular migrants are deported via charter flights,” she said.

Karadag believes that regardless of the outcome of the elections, this practice will continue.

In its election campaign, the opposition bloc emphasizedfour step solution to the migrant crisis in Türkiye.

First, we will make peace with all our neighbours, they say as their number one priority: we will sit down with the Syrian government to discuss and find a peaceful solution.

On the other hand, the current government has not yet announced its electoral manifesto. However, Erdogan’s desire to negotiate with Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad and his efforts on a plan to relocate at least one million Syrians to northern Syria are seen as part of his election campaign.

For the two experts, shaking hands with the Syrian president is not on the horizon as Turkey maintains its military presence in northern Syria, at least not in the very near future.

According to Karadag, migration and border governance has become a key element of EU-Turkey relations. “The EU has sought to outsource this issue to Turkey as part of its broader comprehensive approach to controlling migration, and Turkey has used its ‘gatekeeper’ role by turning it into a multiple negotiating tool,” says she.

She adds: “At times the government sought to negotiate with the threat of open borders which finally materialized in the events of Pazarkule in 2020; at other times he sought additional financial support or tacit political tolerance of the regime”.

At the end of 2019, Erdogan threatened to open European borders to let migrants leave the country unless additional international support was provided and in response to criticism of Turkey’s military intervention in northern Syria.

Following his announcement, thousands of migrants and refugees, mainly from Somalia and Afghanistan, flock ForPazarkule Turkish border crossing with Greece. The clashes erupted as the desperate groups faced fierce resistance from Greek police.

For Karadag, in the event of the implementation of the plans for mass returns, we could see similar scenes again, because she maintains that the Turkey-Greece border is much more deadly than in 2015 with experienced setbacks Greek forces.

“The European Union will continue to support any form of extra-legal action to prevent migrants from reaching its doorstep,” she said.

“The first task should be to build critical and strong diplomacy with rights-based principles against EU migration and border policies,” Karadag said.

“The new government should pursue a policy that puts human dignity first.”