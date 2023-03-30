Politics
Compromise on Zaporizhzhia nuclear deal sought as Zelenskyy invites China’s Xi to Ukraine
The head of the United Nations atomic energy watchdog returned to Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhian nuclear power plant on Wednesday, saying he was working on a plan to protect Europe’s largest nuclear power plant ‘more locally’ in the middle of the war in the surroundings.
The director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Mariano Grossi, crossed the front lines of the war for a second time to reach the plant, which is located in a part of Ukraine partially occupied by Russia where the fighting intensified.
The IAEA, which is based in Austria, has a rotating team based permanently at the plant. Grossi told The Associated Press in an interview on Tuesday that he felt it was his duty to intensify talks between Kyiv and Moscow aimed at protecting the facility and averting a catastrophic accident. He said a deal was “closed.”
Grossi met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday and said he would “most likely” visit Moscow in the coming days.
However, Zelenskyy said in a separate interview with the AP that he was less optimistic a deal was approaching.
“I don’t feel it today,” he said.
In search of “realistic measurements” in a nuclear power plant
Ukraine insists that all Russian forces must leave the facility.
Grossi said on Wednesday he was working on “realistic measures” that he believed would be acceptable to both sides, according to Russian news agency RIA Novosti.
Kremlin forces took control of the six-reactor plant after Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022, and Zelenskyy opposes any proposal that would legitimize Russian control over the facility.
Grossi has repeatedly urged Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin to allow a protective zone around the plant, which is very close to the frontline of the war.
The power plant’s reactors are shut down and the plant has received the electricity it needs to run the cooling systems to prevent a reactor meltdown via a working power line.
Interruptions in outside power supply due to fighting forced plant personnel to switch to emergency diesel generators six times during the 13 months of war.
China without commitment after invitation
Meanwhile, in the Associated Press in-depth interview, Zelenskyy invited Ukraine to a notable and strategically important leader who did not make the trip, Chinese President Xi Jinping, who is aligned with Russia.
The Ukrainian leader spoke to the PA aboard a train that carried him across Ukraine, to towns near some of the fiercest fighting and others where his country’s forces have managed to repel the Russian invasion.
Zelenskyy has extended invitations to Xi in recent months, but this explicit call to visit comes days after the Chinese leader visited Putin in Russia last week.
Xi visited Putin in Russia last week, raising the possibility that Beijing is ready to supply Moscow with the weapons and ammunition it needs to replenish its depleted stockpile. But Xi’s trip ended without such an announcement.
The Ukrainian leader said he had not communicated with Xi throughout the dispute.
“We are ready to see it here,” Zelenskyy said. “I had contact with him before the total war. But during this whole year, more than a year, I had none.”
In Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Mao Ning was asked if Xi would accept an invitation from Zelenskyy or if an invitation had been officially extended. She told reporters she had no information to give. She said Beijing was maintaining “communication with all relevant parties, including Ukraine.”
WATCH | China is on the right side of history with Ukraine, Xi says:
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov asked whether a meeting between Xi and Zelensky would be helpful in resolving the conflict in Ukraine, said Russian officials “highly appreciate” China’s balanced stance on the issue and “n ‘have no right to give advice’ on whether the two should meet.
“The Chinese leader himself decides whether certain contacts are appropriate,” Peskov said on Wednesday during his daily conference call with reporters.
Bakhmut needed for country minds: Zelenskyy
In the second year of the war, Zelenskyy focused on keeping motivation high both in his army and in the general Ukrainian population, especially the millions who had fled abroad and those who live in relative comfort and safety away from the front lines.
Zelenskyy recently paid a visit near Bakhmut, where Ukrainian and Russian forces have been locked in a fierce and bloody battle for months. While some Western military analysts suggested the city was not of significant strategic importance, Zelenskyy warned that a loss anywhere at this stage of the war could jeopardize the hard-fought momentum of the ‘Ukraine.
“We can’t lose steps because war is a pie of victories. Small victories, small steps,” he said.
WATCH | Scenes of devastation in Bakhmut:
Zelenskyy’s comments were an acknowledgment that losing the seven-month battle for Bakhmut, the longest in the war so far, would be more of a costly political defeat than a tactical defeat.
He predicted that the pressure for a defeat in Bakhmut would come quickly from both the international community and his own country.
“Our society will feel tired,” he said. “Our society will push me to compromise with them.”
The international community largely rallied behind Ukraine after Russia’s February 24, 2022 invasion, and Zelenskyy said US support was essential.
“The United States really understands that if they stop helping us, we’re not going to win,” he said.
Putin recently announced he would deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, which neighbors Russia and brings the Kremlin’s nuclear stockpile closer to NATO territory.
Zelenskyy suggested Putin’s move was meant to distract from the lack of guarantees he had received from China.
“What does that mean? It means the visit was not good for Russia,” Zelenskyy said.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/world/zelenskyy-xi-putin-ukraine-1.6794345
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Prime Minister works 6-6 p.m. for Gautam Adani: Congress criticizes Narendra Modi
- The Empire Strikes Back: A Tribute to Diversity in British Politics | News
- We all felt more possibilities
- Four varsity regulars help MHS girls’ tennis team | News, sports, jobs
- Sadie Frosts Forever In Style: I Bought This Dress For The Oscars, Didn’t Know It Was See-Through | Dresses for women
- Leoni will be delisted from the stock exchange after a capital reduction
- Presenter and comedian Paul O’Grady has died aged 67
- A cancer blood test may ‘eat a worrying well’
- Compromise on Zaporizhzhia nuclear deal sought as Zelenskyy invites China’s Xi to Ukraine
- What will happen to Turkey’s migrant deal with the EU if the opposition wins the election?
- Indonesia stripped of U20 World Cup hosting by FIFA
- Northwestern rides a five-game losing streak to claim second win of the season by beating NIU 15-11 Northwestern earns second win of the season by beating NIU 15-11