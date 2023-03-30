Compromise on Zaporizhzhia nuclear deal sought as Zelenskyy invites China’s Xi to Ukraine

The head of the United Nations atomic energy watchdog returned to Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhian nuclear power plant on Wednesday, saying he was working on a plan to protect Europe’s largest nuclear power plant ‘more locally’ in the middle of the war in the surroundings.

The director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Mariano Grossi, crossed the front lines of the war for a second time to reach the plant, which is located in a part of Ukraine partially occupied by Russia where the fighting intensified.

The IAEA, which is based in Austria, has a rotating team based permanently at the plant. Grossi told The Associated Press in an interview on Tuesday that he felt it was his duty to intensify talks between Kyiv and Moscow aimed at protecting the facility and averting a catastrophic accident. He said a deal was “closed.”

Grossi met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday and said he would “most likely” visit Moscow in the coming days.

However, Zelenskyy said in a separate interview with the AP that he was less optimistic a deal was approaching.

“I don’t feel it today,” he said.

In search of “realistic measurements” in a nuclear power plant

Ukraine insists that all Russian forces must leave the facility.

Grossi said on Wednesday he was working on “realistic measures” that he believed would be acceptable to both sides, according to Russian news agency RIA Novosti.

Kremlin forces took control of the six-reactor plant after Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022, and Zelenskyy opposes any proposal that would legitimize Russian control over the facility.

Grossi has repeatedly urged Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin to allow a protective zone around the plant, which is very close to the frontline of the war.

The power plant’s reactors are shut down and the plant has received the electricity it needs to run the cooling systems to prevent a reactor meltdown via a working power line.

Interruptions in outside power supply due to fighting forced plant personnel to switch to emergency diesel generators six times during the 13 months of war.

China without commitment after invitation

Meanwhile, in the Associated Press in-depth interview, Zelenskyy invited Ukraine to a notable and strategically important leader who did not make the trip, Chinese President Xi Jinping, who is aligned with Russia.

The Ukrainian leader spoke to the PA aboard a train that carried him across Ukraine, to towns near some of the fiercest fighting and others where his country’s forces have managed to repel the Russian invasion.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy walks down a hallway as he arrives for an interview on a train traveling from the Sumy region to Kyiv, Ukraine on Tuesday. (Efrem Lukatsky/Associated Press)

Zelenskyy has extended invitations to Xi in recent months, but this explicit call to visit comes days after the Chinese leader visited Putin in Russia last week.

Xi visited Putin in Russia last week, raising the possibility that Beijing is ready to supply Moscow with the weapons and ammunition it needs to replenish its depleted stockpile. But Xi’s trip ended without such an announcement.

The Ukrainian leader said he had not communicated with Xi throughout the dispute.

“We are ready to see it here,” Zelenskyy said. “I had contact with him before the total war. But during this whole year, more than a year, I had none.”

In Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Mao Ning was asked if Xi would accept an invitation from Zelenskyy or if an invitation had been officially extended. She told reporters she had no information to give. She said Beijing was maintaining “communication with all relevant parties, including Ukraine.”

WATCH | China is on the right side of history with Ukraine, Xi says:

Xi Jinping portrays himself as a peacemaker as Moscow talks wrap up Chinese President Xi Jinping said he was committed to the Ukraine war peace proposal as talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin wrapped up in Moscow. But experts say China’s proposal may have more to do with resistance in the United States

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov asked whether a meeting between Xi and Zelensky would be helpful in resolving the conflict in Ukraine, said Russian officials “highly appreciate” China’s balanced stance on the issue and “n ‘have no right to give advice’ on whether the two should meet.

“The Chinese leader himself decides whether certain contacts are appropriate,” Peskov said on Wednesday during his daily conference call with reporters.

Bakhmut needed for country minds: Zelenskyy

In the second year of the war, Zelenskyy focused on keeping motivation high both in his army and in the general Ukrainian population, especially the millions who had fled abroad and those who live in relative comfort and safety away from the front lines.

Zelenskyy recently paid a visit near Bakhmut, where Ukrainian and Russian forces have been locked in a fierce and bloody battle for months. While some Western military analysts suggested the city was not of significant strategic importance, Zelenskyy warned that a loss anywhere at this stage of the war could jeopardize the hard-fought momentum of the ‘Ukraine.

“We can’t lose steps because war is a pie of victories. Small victories, small steps,” he said.

WATCH | Scenes of devastation in Bakhmut:

Bakhmut, Ukraine is in ruins after the Russian assault The Ukrainian army says the battle for the eastern town of Bakhmut has “stabilized” after a fierce attack by Russia to retake it. But the fighting turned it into a desert.

Zelenskyy’s comments were an acknowledgment that losing the seven-month battle for Bakhmut, the longest in the war so far, would be more of a costly political defeat than a tactical defeat.

He predicted that the pressure for a defeat in Bakhmut would come quickly from both the international community and his own country.

“Our society will feel tired,” he said. “Our society will push me to compromise with them.”

The international community largely rallied behind Ukraine after Russia’s February 24, 2022 invasion, and Zelenskyy said US support was essential.

“The United States really understands that if they stop helping us, we’re not going to win,” he said.

Ukrainian soldiers fire from a tank during military training near a frontline in the Zaporizhzhia region on Wednesday. (Reuters)

Putin recently announced he would deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, which neighbors Russia and brings the Kremlin’s nuclear stockpile closer to NATO territory.

Zelenskyy suggested Putin’s move was meant to distract from the lack of guarantees he had received from China.

“What does that mean? It means the visit was not good for Russia,” Zelenskyy said.