Prime Minister works 6-6 p.m. for Gautam Adani: Congress criticizes Narendra Modi





BJP made false and ridiculous claims that Rahul Gandhi insulted OBCs. Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi ‘Pichde nahi, Modiji ke bichde hue bhai hain (They are not from the OBC community but are Narendra Modis lost brothers) criticized Congress Chief Pawan Khera. He also lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said the latter worked 18-18 hour days for his friend Gautam Adani. Congress today held “Democracy Disqualified” press conferences in 35 locations across the country regarding the Adani scam. In the same context, Pawan Khera interacted with the media at Gandhi Bhavan in Bombay. Khera said: What is the relationship between Adani and Modi? By raising such an issue in Parliament, Rahul Gandhi put the Modi government on edge. However, the Modi government removed much of Rahul Gandhi’s speech from the proceedings. Mallikarjun Kharge’s question on Adani was also removed from the debates in parliament.” Why is the Modi government so nervous on the Adani issue? Rahul Gandhi raised the issue of the Adani-Modi relationship in Parliament on February 7 and nine days later the Surat court opened an old case and took immediate action, faster than the speed of a high-speed train. speed. On March 23, Rahul Gandhi was sentenced to 2 years in prison and within 24 hours Rahul Gandhi’s MP membership was revoked. The Modi government did not stop there but also sent a notice to Rahul Gandhi to leave the seat of government,” Pawan Khera said. “Rahul Gandhi has taken up residence in the hearts of 140 million people across the country. They are not afraid to ask Modi direct questions. But why is the Modi government afraid to carry out a JPC investigation despite a chest of 56 inches and a large majority of 303 deputies, asked Pawan Khera. Read also : Corruption in ‘CAG’ report should be investigated: MLA Adv. ash shelar

