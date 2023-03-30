Sweden summons Russian envoy over ‘retaliatory’ remark

Sweden’s foreign ministry has summoned the Russian ambassador after Moscow’s diplomatic mission in Stockholm said the Scandinavian country would become a legitimate target of Russia’s retaliatory measures if it joined NATO

Copenhagen, Denmark — Sweden’s foreign ministry summoned the Russian ambassador on Wednesday after Moscow’s diplomatic mission in Stockholm said the Scandinavian country would become a legitimate target of Russian retaliatory measures if it joined NATO.

Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrm called the statement posted on the Russian Embassy’s website a clear attempt at influence. Sweden’s security policy is determined by its government and no one else, he told Swedish news agency TT.

It is unclear if or when the Russian ambassador will report to the Foreign Ministry.

Sweden and neighboring Finland jointly applied for NATO membership in May 2022, abandoning decades of non-alignment following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Approval of Sweden’s bid stalled due to opposition from Turkey and Hungary.

The Turkish government has accused Sweden of being too soft on groups it considers terrorist organizations. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Ankara needed further assurances before giving final approval.

Asked about Sweden’s NATO membership on Wednesday, Erdogan told reporters: We expect certain things from them. They must be completed first.

On Monday, Hungarian lawmakers ratified Finland’s request to join NATO, but it is unclear when they will ratify Sweden’s membership in the Western military alliance.

Members of Hungary’s ruling party said they would wait for the government in Stockholm to clarify lingering disagreements before scheduling a vote in parliament.

The Hungarian government alleges that some Swedish politicians made derisory statements about the state of Hungarian democracy and played an active role in ensuring that billions of European Union funds were frozen due to alleged violations of the rule of law and democracy.

Swedish Defense Minister Pl Jonson said it was up to Hungary and Turkey to make their decisions.

“We think it would make sense to have us in the alliance because we think we have strengths and capabilities to strengthen NATO,” Jonson told a London press conference with the British secretary. at Defense, Ben Wallace.

NATO needs the unanimous approval of its 30 existing members to welcome new countries.

___

Associated Press writers Suzan Fraser in Ankara, Justin Spike in Budapest and Jill Lawless in London contributed to this report.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine: https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine