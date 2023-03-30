Zelensky invites Xi Jinping to Ukraine after Chinese leader’s visit to Putin last week | International

Ukrainian President Volodmir Zelensky has invited his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, to visit Ukraine after his trip to Moscow last week. The Kiev government is thus trying to intervene at the highest level on the international diplomatic scene by launching an offer of dialogue to the main supporter of the Kremlin. The announcement comes just days after Xi presented his 12-point peace plan in the Russian capital. We are ready to see it here, commented Zelenski during an interview with the Associated Press agency published on Wednesday. I want to talk to him. I had already had contact with him before the total war. But throughout this year, more than a year, I have had no contact, added Zelenski during one of the trips that have taken him these days to different fronts in the country. Shortly before the visit to Moscow, it emerged that the Chinese president intended to hold talks with the Ukrainian president, the newspaper reported. The Wall Street Journal.

Beijing has not yet responded to this invitation or commented. He acknowledges, as Zelenski himself once did, having open communication channels with all interested parties, including Ukraine, according to Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning when asked about the gesture of the Ukrainian president. The Russian authorities, for their part, understand that it is not for them to decide whether or not Xi should go to Ukraine and avoid qualifying Zelensky’s gesture. We know China’s balanced position, we appreciate it very much and we believe that the Chinese leader makes his own decisions (…). We do not feel authorized to offer him advice in this matter, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

The offer of the Ukrainian leader is known on the eve of the Spanish President, Pedro Sánchez, traveling to Beijing, invited by Xi. He will be the first of a series of European leaders to visit the Chinese capital after Xi’s move to try to find a way out of the war in Ukraine. In early April, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will travel to Beijing, accompanied by French President Emmanuel Macron. Later, the High Representative for EU Foreign Policy, Josep Borrell, will do so.

Since Xi’s latest trip to Russia, his eighth to meet Vladimir Putin, was announced in February, the Ukrainian president has repeatedly expressed support for China’s involvement in finding solutions to the conflict. The strategy used was to row in its favor, despite the fact that certain aspects of the document presented by Beijing might not please Kiev in principle, such as expressly asking for an end to unilateral sanctions, with reference to Russia, and instead of this, to avoid demanding that Moscow return occupied territories such as the Crimean peninsula or part of the eastern Donbs region.

The Chinese president, who after being re-elected for a third term is gaining weight on the international scene, went to the Russian capital last week to present his peace plan to Putin. Thus, Beijing intends to foster a dialogue with which to end the war that has been unleashed since the Russian president invaded the neighboring country with his troops 13 months ago. Xi is one of Putin’s few strong supporters in the international sphere. For this reason, the fact that the trip to Moscow ended without any announcement of the shipment from Beijing of weapons or ammunition to Russia was even welcomed by Zelensky, who interpreted, in this way, that the leader Russian is isolated. Visit [de Xi] it didn’t go well for Russia, he said in the AP interview.

peace plan

Encouraged by his invitation, the Ukrainian president steps forward and tries to test the Chinese president’s initiative to see if he offers a solution that really satisfies kyiv. Zelenski wants to show that he is not content to receive and visit his great allies in the European Union, NATO or the United States. He also wants to meet the leader who represents Putin’s most important pillar on the international stage.

Throughout the more than 13 months of the invasion, Ukraine’s president frequently traveled to enclaves near the hottest spots of the conflict. In Putin’s case, his recent visit to Mariupol has been the riskiest and most controversial he has decided to make. Far from the front lines for months, this city in the Donetsk region of Ukraine was razed to the ground before being conquered by its troops last May. Ukrainian authorities say at least 22,000 people have died.

With this frenetic pace, Zelenski tries to keep the reins of Ukraine, both inside and outside the country. In recent days, he has made daily trips to the eastern and southern fronts of the country; He also traveled to the north, near the border with Russia, on his return he gave the interview in which he invites Xi.

