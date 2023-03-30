PM Modi stands out as No.1 hero for me, says Piyush Goyal





Piyush Goyal, Union Minister

New Delhi: "Prime Minister Narendra Modi stands out as the No. 1 hero for me," Union Minister Piyush Goyal told the third edition of News18 Rising India Conclave as he spoke about the importance of leadership . Everyone has several heroes in their life. Following one person's ideology is not good. Today, I work under PM Modis. We learn a lot from him. PM Modi was an inspiration to me. If I have to recognize a hero, then PM Modi stands out as the No.1 hero for me," Goyal said. The minister also said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah, former Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) also inspired him. Modi name controversy Speaking on the 2019 'Modi surname' defamation case in which Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was convicted in a Surat court, Goyal said: Rahul Gandhi did not apologize and also insulted the entire OBC community. The court sentenced the scion of Congress to two years in prison. He is currently out on bail. The case was filled after Gandhi, at a public rally ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, said, "…why all thieves have the surname Modi. Gandhi was disqualified from the Lok Sabha from the date of his conviction in the case. Opposition parties in India have stepped up their offensive against the Narendra Modi government and observed a dark day for democracy. Reacting to the Congressional action, Goyal said, "Raising questions about the integrity of institutions is Congress's strategy to pressure courts and institutions." Also Read: Why Rahul Gandhi Risks Immediate Disqualification? When asked if democracy in India is in danger? Goyal again attacked the opposition and said, I believe the corrupt are in danger. "India today is secure and guarantees that no outside hand should attempt to disturb India," added the Union Minister. (With agency contributions)

