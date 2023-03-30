Politics
Top Tories attack the Yorkshire Post for following the story trick
Senior Tories – including a former minister – have accused the editor of a regional daily of ‘deeply irresponsible journalism’ for deciding to investigate a potential story.
Yorkshire Post editor James Mitchinson has hit back at MP Simon Clarke and Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen after they publicly slammed him for following a whistleblower he received on Twitter.
James had called via Twitter on readers to provide verification of photographs allegedly showing thousands of mussels and other Dead Sea creatures washed up on the coastline between the towns of Redcar and Marske.
But her call prompted Mr Clarke – a Cabinet minister under Boris Johnson – accuse him of “deeply irresponsible journalism” even before the Post published anything about it, while Mr. Houchen further accused James of reporting “guff”.
james first wondered if the mussels on the beach were “something to worry about” and posted later“We were trying to arrange coverage for this, but if you’re in Saltburn or the North East Coast now and can capture this in stills and video, that will help us build a case.”
In response, Mr Clarke wrote: ‘This is deeply irresponsible journalism from the Yorkshire Post – ignoring the findings of independent scientists and fueling a conspiracy narrative.
“I know James Mitchinson makes no secret that he hates Tories, but even by his standards it’s bad.”
Mr Clarke’s tweet was later liked by the official Conservative Party account, as well as MPs Mark Jenkinson and Craig Whittaker and Welsh Tory leader Andrew RT Davies.
Responding to James’ initial tweet, Mr Houchen said most of what had washed up on the beach was “coal deposits”.
“The mussels and the few knives are empty and so clearly old and the starfish on the beach are alive…it’s almost like there’s been rough seas and a small amount of sea life is now on the beach, again mostly alive,” he wrote. .
After James told her “I’d rather not take your word for it”Mr Houchen wrote: “I literally don’t need to take my word for it given the photos, the scientific reports, the environment agency investigations, the Patrick Vallance report presented by marine biologists from world renown.
“Just expect factual reporting rather than your usual goof.”
Speaking to HTFP, James said: ‘I’m really puzzled by the responses from Mr Houchen and Mr Clarke. I’m used to being insulted by people who would rather we didn’t publish a story, but I think it’s a shame when people elected to represent other people in public office resort to insults, as Mr Houchen did today.
“It belittles this office and adds more fuel to the toxicity that surrounds those trying to represent people in the right way.
“As for Mr. Clarke, I hesitate to add any further comments. People will see for themselves that he accused me of ‘deeply irresponsible journalism’ for simply agreeing to take a look at something I I was alerted by concerned members of the North East communities.
“If good community journalism is anything else, it’s there to respond as I did this morning when approached by concerned individuals.”
Mr Clarke, MP for Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland, has served in government as Minister of State for Regional Growth and Local Government, Chief Secretary to the Treasury and Secretary of State for Levelling, Housing and to communities.
He was previously among several Tory MPs to attack the Post in 2021 over a specific story the Leeds-based daily published revealing coronavirus vaccine supplies could be diverted from its patch to areas that had failed to vaccinate as many people.
He also attacked the Northern Echo last year for its coverage of Sue Gray’s report into lockdown breaches at 10 Downing Street.
HTFP approached Mr. Clarke and Mr. Houchen for further comment.
