Fake photo: Putin did NOT kneel before Xi Jinping – Factcrescendo Sri Lanka





Last week, the world’s attention focused on the highly anticipated visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Russia. The visit was seen as an opportunity for friendly cooperation between China and Russia. News about the potential political direction of the world from this event has been widely reported (read more about this global impact meetinghere). Amid the news, a photo of Putin kneeling in front of Xi has been circulating on social media platforms. Complaint on social networks On March 20, a Twitter user posted a photo with the caption: CHEESE FRIES –XI MEETING Putin tries to persuade Xi. Source|Archive The tweet has been viewed over 780,000 times so far and the image quickly spread across the internet. However, upon investigation, we discovered that the photo was fake. Fact check We began our investigation using the reverse image search feature. Unfortunately, we couldn’t find any credible source for this image. However, we have discovered that this image has been verified and debunked by DW.com (read the article here). DW explained the possibility that this image was created by the AI, as some parts look unusual. For example, Putin’s shoe seems too big and his calf looks stretched. In addition, the head is disproportionate to the body. Additionally, the ear appears deformed, with bumps not seen in other photos of Putin. Another oddity is the appearance of Xi Jinping’s ear when zoomed in. And the man to their left seems to have his hands glued together. We have made comparisons for clarity and understanding. In the image on the left, we can see that the proportions of the head and the body seem unbalanced, and the ear is different from the real onepictureof Putin, we found. (Photograph by Mikhail Svetlov, Getty Images) The ear in the photo on the left looks distorted and different from Xi Jinping’s ear in this photo. (Photo ofBloomberg) When we look at the man in the back of the image, his hands appear to be fused together. Additionally, we compared the claimed photo to other photos and videos of Putin and Xi Jinping at the event to investigate further. We found that the two leaders had never been photographed in this pose. Additionally, the background of the claimed photo differs from that of the news. Also, the color of Xi’s outfit is different. He wore a black suit that day, but the photo in question showed him wearing a navy suit. The photo in question compares to an actual photo of two leaders ofCNN. Conclusion The image of Putin kneeling before Xi Jinping is fake. The image appears to be AI-generated, and there are several inconsistencies with actual photos and videos from verified sources, including differences in costumes and settings. Title:Fake photo: Putin did NOT kneel in front of Xi Jinping Fact Checking by: Fact Crescendo Team Result: FAKE

