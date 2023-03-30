Narendra Modi Stadium will host the 2023 ODI World Cup Final; Wankhede stadium to host semi-final: report





The iconic Narendra Modi Stadium is set to host another prestigious event this year as it would be the venue for the final game of the 2023 World Cup. As India’s largest cricket ground, the stadium Narendra Modi has already hosted the 2022 IPL Final, as well as the 4th Test match between India and Australia. At the end of the year, more than 100,000 passionate fans will once again fill the stands, eagerly cheering on their favorite teams in the final game. According to information from Cricbuzz, the 2023 World Cup final will be held in Ahmedabad, while one of the two semi-finals will take place at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai. Wankhede Stadium has a rich history, having been the venue where India triumphed over Sri Lanka to win the 2011 World Cup. This year the stadium will host a crucial semi-final, with the victorious team earning a trip to Ahmedabad . According to a report on Cricbuzz, there has been no talk about Pakistan playing their World Cup matches at a neutral venue. A BCCI official reportedly said that PCB CEO Wasim Khan should refrain from such talks. Although the ICC has yet to confirm the schedule for the tournament, it has been announced that the event will take place from October 5 to November 19 at various locations across India. Pakistan are due to travel to India for the World Cup, having already done so for the 2016 T20 World Cup. Ahead of the ICC event, India and Pakistan are due to face each other in the Asian Cup, hosted by Pakistan. BCCI has already confirmed that Team India will not be traveling to Pakistan and that their matches will instead be played at a neutral venue. READ| IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma shuts down rest speculation, MI head coach Mark Boucher reacts

