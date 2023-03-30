It’s Rishi Sunak’s “green day”. Just don’t mention net zero – POLITICO

Press play to listen to this article Expressed by artificial intelligence.

LONDON Britain used to shout about its net zero targets. No more.

Worn as a badge of honor by previous Tory governments, Theresa May made Britain the first major economy to enshrine a net zero target in law, while Boris Johnson was a vocal advocate of environmental policies, the commitment to eliminate carbon emissions now finds itself at the back. to Rishi Sunak’s harsher promise of energy security for the nation.

To that end, Sunak and his energy security secretary Grant Shapps will travel outside London on Thursday to unveil a hodgepodge of decarbonisation initiatives collectively referred to as an “energy revolution”.

The push had originally been dubbed Green Day in Whitehall, according to Bloombergand aimed to reveal more details of the UK’s response to green subsidies under US President Joe Bidens Inflation Reduction Act.

But UK government officials have since been desperate to downplay this, with one insisting that Green Day is actually Energy Security Day. Business figures close to Shapps’ new Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) say his team seem keen to emphasize the first half of their memoir and are reluctant to trumpet the second, fearing a backlash. conservatives.

The change in message offers a telling glimpse into current conservative thinking on the climate, while doing little to allay fears that the party’s enthusiasm for net zero may be running out of steam.

Now will be the time to judge the level of commitment, former COP26 president and Conservative MP Alok Sharma, a net zero advocate, told POLITICO.

power and influence

Sunak’s February creation of DESNZ allows him to make the case that energy and climate issues have been given new prominence in Whitehall, and most onlookers agree that a more narrowly defined ministry is a good thing.

The problem is that it might struggle to influence other departments, said Tom Sasse, net zero lead at the Institute for Government think tank. The motivation must come from the power brokers,” he added, citing Leveling Up Secretary Michael Gove, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt and Sunak himself as examples. line.

Hunt has shown few signs of wanting to weigh in so far. Treasury officials have distanced themselves from “green day” plans presented on Thursday, which served to highlight the shortage of new funds to support Britain’s net zero ambitions.

As for the prime minister, a former government aide said, Boris clearly understood that, but it’s not one of Rishi’s top priorities.

They suggested that Sunak’s recalcitrance was based on the assumption “that it’s not really a priority for voters, which I think is a mistake.”

No 10’s aides have consistently dismissed that analysis, pointing to his longstanding support for green finance initiatives and his personal involvement in Thursday’s event.

But Sunak and Shapps are no doubt aware of growing grumblings of discontent from Tory backbenchers over the UK’s net zero targets, even as polls show the British public overwhelmingly back decarbonisation measures.

Former Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage, a perennial thorn in the side of the Conservative party, is also campaigning against net zero.

Tory MP Craig Mackinlay, chairman of the backbench Net Zero Scrutiny Group, has urged ministers to cut taxes on oil and gas companies and commit to continued exploration for fossil fuels in the North Sea in the part of their latest energy plan.

“This could be the start of a more balanced and rational approach to net zero,” he said. “One that recognizes the continued importance of the oil and gas industry to our economy, and the enormous risks to energy security and affordability if we abolish the sector.

What is announced

The reality is that Thursday’s announcements were forced, in part, by the government’s previous failure to hand in its homework.

Last year, the UK High Court ordered ministers to submit an improved version of their net zero plan by the end of March 2023, demanding additional data on how the commitment to zero emissions carbon by 2050 would actually work.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak | Pool photo by Liam McBurney/AFP via Getty Images

In addition to providing this update, the government will respond to a independent review led by Tory MP Chris Skidmore, who called for 25 actions by 2025, including the rapid deployment of onshore wind and solar panels, and on Wednesdays in the UK Report of the Climate Change Committeewhich described Britain as surprisingly unprepared for global warming.

Ministers are also expected to talk about the next phase of plans already underway for carbon capture and storage (CCS) projects, bolstering funds for offshore wind, hydrogen power and insulation schemes houses, and seek private investment for manufacturing and supply. of heat pumps.

Speaking ahead of the launch, Shapps hailed access to cheap, plentiful and reliable energy ‘as ‘the cornerstone of a thriving economy’.

What is missing

But even as Shapps trumpets a dizzying array of consultations, investment incentives and renowned efficiency campaigns, climate experts are keeping a close eye on his program’s shortcomings.

I’m pretty confident the numbers that come out on net zero won’t add up, said Dustin Benton, policy director at Green Alliance. That’s obviously why they lost the case. And that might be one of the reasons why they try to emphasize the energy security side of things.

Ed Miliband, Labour’s shadow climate secretary, said: What was heralded with huge hype as the government’s ‘green day’ turns out to be a low and weak groundhog day of new announcements, policy warmed up and no new investment.

Ministers are not expected to vote on the review of the Energy Charter Treaty, which many see as incompatible with the net zero goal. Omitting an update on the zero-emission vehicle mandate would leave the auto industry adrift.

Ministers remain tight-lipped on any moves to trigger new onshore wind projects, which will be closely watched after rebel Tory MPs forced a raid on the issue in December.

Another likely source of pain is the inaction of the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA), which has already been warned legal ramifications of its failure to say how it plans to reduce emissions.

A lobbyist said DEFRA’s handling of key policies had been diabolical and a shambles, pointing to a consultation on the consistency of recycling collections across England, which ended in July 2021 and has yet to be had a response.

UK Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, Grant Shapps | Niklas Halle’n/AFP via Getty images

Environment Secretary Thrse Coffey is believed to be reluctant to tackle the farm lobby with an election around the corner, even though her relationship with the sector is already strained. A Coffey ally insisted she was delivery-focused and determined to support farmers in the transition to a low-carbon economy.

The hour of the “big bazooka”

More broadly, Energy Security Day will not provide full answers to what the UK is doing to gain an edge in the global green race.

THE WEEU and Canada have all announced massive new government subsidy programs aimed at competing with China, and each other, for dominance in green tech industries.

Sharma called for a big bazooka moment and warned that unless the government intervened on Thursday, the UK could be left behind.

But that seems to have been postponed until later in the year, with Hunt appoint former business secretary Richard Harrington to oversee a foreign investment review due to be released in the fall.

Without a serious response, at least, to Biden’s green subsidies, Britain could find itself playing catch-up for decades.

Karl Mathiesen contributed reporting.