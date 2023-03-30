Erdogan says Putin may visit Turkey in April for power plant inauguration





ANKARA, March 29 (Reuters) – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin could visit Turkey on April 27 for the inauguration of the country’s first nuclear reactor built by the Russian nuclear energy company Rosatom. “Maybe there is a possibility that Mr. Putin will come on April 27, or we can connect to the inauguration ceremony online and we will take the first step in Akkuyu,” Erdogan said in televised comments. on the private channel ATV. Turkey will load the first nuclear fuel into the first power unit of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant and officially grant it nuclear facility status on April 27, Erdogan said in an earlier announcement on Wednesday. The Kremlin on Monday denied Turkish reports that Putin was planning to visit Turkey. The Kremlin said on Saturday that Putin and Erdogan discussed in a phone call the successful implementation of joint strategic projects in the energy sector, including the construction of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant. The $20 billion, 4,800 megawatt (MW) project to build four reactors in the Mediterranean city of Akkuyu will allow Turkey to join the small club of nations with civilian nuclear power. Turkey had previously announced plans to launch the first reactor at Akkuyu in 2023. Earlier this month, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for Putin for alleged war crimes in Ukraine, sparking outrage in the Kremlin. But Turkey is not a party to the Rome Statute, which created the ICC. Reporting by Huseyin Hayatsever; Editing by Tom Perry and Stephen Coates Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

