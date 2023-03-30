India is mother of democracy, PM Modi says at summit with South Korean President Biden | India News

New Delhi: On Wednesday, March 29, 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the “Democracy Summit” and described India as the mother of democracy. In his virtual address, Prime Minister Modi also said that India has become the fastest growing major economy despite many global challenges, proving that democracy can deliver. Speaking at the ‘Leadership Plenary on Democracy as a Source of Economic Growth and Shared Prosperity’ hosted by South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and co-hosted by US President Joe Biden, the Chairman of the Costa Rican Rodrigo Chaves Robles, Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said the idea of ​​elected rulers was a common feature in ancient India long before the rest of the world.

“In our ancient epic, the Mahabharata, the first duty of citizens is described as the choice of their own. Our sacred Vedas speak of political power wielded by broad-based advisory bodies. There are also many historical references to the States of the Republic in ancient India, where rulers were not hereditary. India is, indeed, the mother of democracy,” he said.

Democracy is not just a structure, it is also a spirit, Modi said, adding that it is based on the belief that the needs and aspirations of every human being are of equal importance.

That is why in India our guiding philosophy is “Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas”, which means “to strive together for inclusive growth”, he added.

“Whether it’s our efforts to fight climate change through lifestyle changes, to conserve water through distributed storage, or to provide clean cooking fuel for everyone, every initiative is fueled by the collective efforts of the citizens of India,” the Prime Minister of India said.

He said that during Covid-19 India’s response was people driven.

“They are the ones who made possible the administration of over 2 billion doses of Made in India vaccines. Our ‘Vaccine Maitri’ initiative has shared millions of vaccines with the world,” he said.

My remarks at the ‘Summit For Democracy’. https://t.co/6EXuxlGyd6 Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 29, 2023

“It was also guided by the democratic spirit of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ – One Land, One Family, One Future,” Modi added.

“There is a lot to be said about the virtues of democracy, but let me say this: India, despite the many global challenges, is today the fastest growing major economy. is in itself the best advertisement for democracy in the world. That in itself says that democracy can deliver,” he concluded.