Boris Johnson in cartoons – at the Cartoon Museum

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson is one of those larger-than-life figures who are a gift for cartoonists, and there’s an exhibition of the cartoonist’s work going on right now.

The exhibition, precisely at the Cartoon Museum, looks back on the political career of the deputy through his years until the post of Prime Minister and how he managed, or not, the various calamities which struck.

The UK has a proud tradition of poking fun at its leaders in cartoons – and the Cartoon Museum has a large collection dating back to the early days of mass printing.

In other countries, making fun of leaders can be a dangerous thing. Authoritarian regimes suppress everything, but even democracies can be troublesome. India’s prime minister is notoriously prickly about slights to his greatness, and for someone who regularly uses offensive slurs against his opponents, Donald Trump is remarkably thin-skinned when it comes to caricatures of him.

The UK, however, seems immune to this. Yes, politicians are not always happy with how they are shown, but are often less happy with being ignored. Many of the caricatures that appeared in a newspaper ended up in the politician’s private collection as a memento. I noticed the other day there’s a the whole staircase from them at 11 Downing Street, a satirical mirror of the staircase lined with former prime ministers at 10 Downing Street.

In my opinion, the best cartoons are those that provoke a wry smile about the absurdities of life, rather than those that attempt to provoke political reason, often by being mean about it. There are plenty of words to do it, and I turn to cartooning for an unconventional look at the news of the day.

The Boris collection is a mix, as any political exhibition on such a polarizing figure should be.

The difficulty with political cartoons is the lack of context. A cartoon book I own is clever in printing a copy of the daily newspaper headlines to remind us of the context of the cartoon. Here, although many events are recent, newspaper headlines would have helped a little.

I still can’t understand why Boris’ ass is popping out of a tunnel when he pledged to cancel Ken Livington’s plan to close the box offices. There is a news missing I think.

The Banx cartoons of a living room couple are a perfect contrast – complaining he’s not as fun as he used to be – as many voters voted for the rabble-rousing populist – alongside of a similar image of them realizing he’s a bit of a cheat.

Unsurprisingly, Brexit is here, the pandemic and Ukraine. With BoJo bouncing from hero to villain and back again with gay abandon.

As an exhibition, it is a way of taking a retrospective look at a person, in the form of cartoons, but also a return to the last 20 years in the form of cartoons by recalling various facts that we could have forget.

The exhibition, This exhibition is a WORK EVENT! is at the Cartoon Museum until Sunday, April 16.

The museum costs £9.50 for adults to visit, which also includes all exhibits.

There is also a small, very small, so small you can easily miss it – an exhibit on a weekly comic strip based on Gerry Anderson’s TV shows.

Gerry Anderson’s Century 21 exhibition is open until Sunday, June 4.