India is indeed mother of democracy, says PM Modi quoting Mahabharata and Vedas





Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the Democracy Summit, via video conference, in New Delhi, March 29, 2023. | Photo credit: PTI

Affirming that India is indeed the mother of democracy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that democracy refers not only to a structure but also to the spirit of equality. In a virtual address to the Democracy Summit, co-hosted by the United States, Costa Rica, the Netherlands, South Korea and Zambia, Modi said the mahabharataTHE Vedas and all historical references prove that non-hereditary rulers first existed in India. The idea of ​​elected leaders was a common feature in ancient India long before the rest of the world, Modi said during the summit’s plenary session, where leaders from about 40 countries made national statements. There are also many historical references to republican states in ancient India where rulers were not hereditary. India is, indeed, the mother of democracy, Mr. Modi said. The Prime Minister had previously referred to India as the mother of democracy in his address to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in September 2021, countering the commonly held perception that the Athenian city-state, founded in Greece in the 6th century before our era, which gave the terms Demos and Kratos to mean the rule of peoples, preceded it. Mr. Modi said in the Mahabharata that the first duty of citizens is described as the choice of their own and the Vedas much older, speak of political power wielded by broad-based advisory bodies. He also referred to India’s recent commitments on climate change and COVID vaccination programs as people-driven. India, despite the many global challenges, is now the fastest growing major economy. This in itself is the best advertisement for democracy in the world, he added. India was among some 120 countries invited to the second edition of the Democracy Summit which was held virtually. During a repeat of the first edition in 2021, the United States decided to invite India, Nepal and the Maldives, without including Bhutan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in the event. Pakistan, which was invited again, refused to participate for the second time, apparently because of the exclusion of China. In a statement on Tuesday, Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said Pakistan would engage bilaterally with the United States and the summit’s co-hosts on issues of democracy and human rights. Opening the first session on Wednesday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres made special mention of attacks on democratic principles and media freedom around the world. Freedom of expression is in freefall, dissenting voices are silenced. Human rights defenders are persecuted, while prosecutors fighting corruption face reprisals, journalists face censorship, detention and violence. The number of media workers killed around the world last year rose by 50%, Guterres said, referring to an increase in the siren songs of enlightened, not very enlightened, despotism around the world. entire. Speaking at the same session on Democracy for Growth and Shared Prosperity, several leaders, notably from the EU, referred in their speeches to the war in Ukraine, introducing Russia, which was not invited, as leading an attack on a democratic country. On Tuesday, the summit also included a special session chaired by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the need for a just and lasting peace in Ukraine. The next summit will be hosted by South Korea, the United States announced.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/india-mother-of-democracy-home-to-idea-of-elected-leaders-much-before-rest-of-world-pm-modi/article66675267.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related