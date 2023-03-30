Politics
Spanish Prime Minister to Discuss War and Peace in Ukraine with Chinese Xi Jinping | Conflict News
Madrid, Spain When Chinese President Xi Jinping meets Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Snchez in Beijing this week, they will apparently celebrate half a century of diplomatic relations by discussing economic and trade ties.
However, the real topic of conversation between the two leaders will be the fate of Ukraine, analysts said, as Spain is poised to join international efforts to halt Russia’s invasion.
Spain has been thrust into center stage as a possible diplomatic interlocutor in the conflict as it takes over the rotating European Union presidency in July at a time when Europe is experiencing its first major land war since the Second World War. World War.
The Spanish prime minister will be keen to let the leader of the Chinese Communist Party know when they meet on Friday that he thinks Ukraine should have the right to decide on a possible peace deal with Russia.
On February 24, exactly one year after Russia invaded Ukraine, Xi released a 12-point plan that China said offered a way out of the crisis in Ukraine. The plan received a cold reception from Western leaders who claimed China lacked the credibility and impartiality vis-a-vis Moscow to lead peace efforts.
Xi, during a two-day visit to Moscow last week, made clear to observers that he sees himself as a global mediator, including in the war between Moscow and Kyiv.
Snchez made no secret of the fact that he wants to use the visit to China to get his point across on what he called the global crisis caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The Spanish prime minister said during his state visit to China he would push for a just peace in the war in Ukraine, a peace that guarantees territorial integrity.
The most important thing is that when this peace is achieved in Ukraine, it will be fair and lasting, and when we talk about fair, I mean that the territorial integrity of Ukraine, which has been violated by Russia, is respected, has Snchez said at a press conference. conference on Saturday at a meeting of Latin American leaders in the Dominican Republic.
At the same time, Snchez said the world should listen to China’s peace plan.
China is a global player, so obviously we have to listen to its voice to see if between all of us we can end this war and Ukraine can regain its territorial integrity, he said at a rally on Friday. to Madrid.
Earlier, the Spanish leader said that any peace talks must be based on respect for the international order established by the United Nations.
Snchez also said it was important for Spain to play a role at such a complicated time in the geopolitical difficulties.
Spain could be the key
Mario Esteban, senior Asia researcher at the Real Elcano Institute, a think tank in Madrid, said all eyes will be on whether Spain can play a role in concluding a peace agreement in Ukraine.
Spain spent a lot of time talking about Ukraine with China, Esteban said.
Snchez spoke with Xi in Bali [G20 conference in November] And [Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel] Albares spoke to Qin Gang [Chinese foreign minister] in New Delhi earlier this month, he told Al Jazeera.
Spain understands that China is an important diplomatic interlocutor for Ukraine. At the same time, Spain holds the EU Presidency. So for China there is a major interest in trying to see if Spain can play a role.
Esteban said Spain has made it clear that it believes Ukraine should decide its own future, but it remains to be seen whether Spain can help secure a peace deal.
Sometimes things like this start with high expectations, but we have to see what happens, he said.
Snchez has been keen for Spain to play a bigger role on the international stage since coming to power in 2018. Spain is also a strong supporter of NATO and has had American fighter jets based in the United States for decades. two military bases in the south of the country. under an agreement with Washington.
Since Brexit reduced Britain’s role in Europe and Italy voted for an unstable right-wing coalition government, Spain has taken on a bigger role in Europe.
Ruth Ferrero, an expert in European relations at Complutense University in Madrid, said China was trying to act as a global mediator in the war between Russia and Ukraine, and Spain was well placed to participate. to peace efforts.
All attempts at mediation take time. China wants to see if Spain, which takes over the EU presidency in the second half, could be involved, she told Al Jazeera.
Spain’s presidency could be the key. It starts at a time when other factors are coming to fruition: Leopard tanks will have arrived in Ukraine. On the other hand, you have the International Criminal Court’s request to indict Putin for war crimes, Ferrero said.
Ferrero said she believes possible peace talks could materialize this summer.
The Spanish prime minister will hold business meetings at the Boao Forum for Asia on the Chinese island of Hainan on Thursday before heading to Beijing to meet Xi on Friday.
