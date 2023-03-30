Adanis’ money belongs to PM Modi: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut





Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, seconded on Wednesday by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwals, claims that all the wealth of industrialist Gautam Adani belongs to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

I agree with Kejriwal’s statement. He rightly said that Adani is just a face. All the money that is with Adani actually belongs to Prime Minister Modi and he needs to be probed Adani is protected because of all this… During his chief ministry, the Adanis empire came into existence. He (Modi) talks about all topics but not about Adani. The opposition is in trouble, your industrialist (Adani) looted the country, Raut said. Raut added that Rahul (Gandhi) also rightly raised a question regarding the Rs 20,000 crore in the Adanis account. Give us answers… It’s no use talking about what happened when you were CM. Why don’t you (Modi) talk about the issues raised by Rahul Gandhi and the JPC asked by the opposition on the Adani issue? What is your relationship with Adani? Are ED and CBI only for us (the opposition), not for Adani? Are you going to audit the PMCARES fund? asked the MP for Shiv Sena (UBT). He also mocked the decision to award Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde a doctorate saying that all corrupt people are getting doctorates these days. Raut said it needs to be determined which university awarded doctorates to those against whom corruption charges are made.

