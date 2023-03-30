Is Turkey about to abandon its Russian S-400 missile system?

Turkey AThe acquisition of the Russian-made S-400 missile air defense system in 2019 (in place of US- or NATO-made equivalents) resulted not only in Turkey’s exclusion from the F-35 program, but also the imposition of US sanctions. .

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan brushed off international criticism and called the S400 a “done deal”. This unique acquisition poisoned Ankara’s relations with the West and prevented Turkey from being able to acquire alternative platforms to the F-35 from the United States, namely the F-16.

TO UNDERSTAND THE 2023 ELECTIONS IN Türkiye, THINK IRAN 2009

However, Haluk Gorgun, Turkish head of Aselsan, the country’s main defense manufacturer, recently said: “We make air defense systems. We don’t need S-300, S-400.” That a prominent defense manufacturer close to Erdogan would make such a public statement, published in a major pro-Erdogan newspaper, suggests that Turkey may be signaling its intent. If so, it will likely happen after the May 15 Turkish elections.

Assuming Erdogan stays in power, he has already let US authorities know he is interested in a rapprochement with Washington.

This intention was made clear by a recent opinion piece published by tough ambassador in Washington. More importantly, Erdogan’s spokesperson recently visited Washington to try to outline all the areas in which Washington and Ankara could work together during Erdogan’s third presidential term. In this regard, Turkey’s divestiture of the S400s would be a significant gesture. In the long list of items dividing Washington and Ankara, the S400 tops the list. It would be Erdogans hoping that such a move would allow Congress to lift its objections to the sale of Turkish F-16s and lift the sanctions.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken recently advised the US Senate that Turkey is a “difficult ally”, broadly representative of the administration’s position that it would like to sell new fighter jets to Turkey.

However, the list of American grievances against Ankara is long, and one gesture will probably not be enough. Turkey continues to be a spoiler inside NATO. Although he recently approved Finland’s application for NATO membership, he is still blocking Sweden. In Europe, Erdogan continues his belligerent and hostile position towards Greece and Cyprus on the maritime borders of the Eastern Mediterranean. In Syria, the Turkish army daily threatens the security of the Syrian Democratic Forces and the American army, which jointly fight the Islamic State.

Erdogan is on an all-out charm offensive and wants to rebuild many bilateral relationships that he single-handedly destroyed over the past decade.

This can be seen in the cases of Israel, Egypt, the Gulf and Saudi Arabia. In each case, he has reached out to turn a page with regional leaders offering signs of policy change in hopes of overcoming Ankara’s isolation. However, in each case, its tokens may not be enough to rebuild substantial links. For example, with Israel, although diplomatic representation at ambassadorial level has been restored, Erdogan is not responding to a key Israeli demand: the expulsion of Hamas from Turkey.

Ties with the United States are naturally high on Erdogan’s list.

He probably calculates that Putin is politically weakened and that a post-election climate in Turkey may allow him to finally give up his S400s. That said, the United States should also not be brainwashed into thinking Erdogan is re-embedding Turkey in the Western fold. Ankara must meet many other demands before the F-16s are sold to Ankara. One could say that presenting a long list of demands to Erdogan can deter him and anger him, and in the event that he does not obtain an F-16, he could turn to other countries to make purchase, possibly opponents.

CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Perhaps, but it must be remembered that if opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu wins, he would likely destroy many of Erdogan’s policies discussed above that are dividing embattled allies.

Sinan Ciddi is a non-resident senior researcher at the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies, where he contributes to the FDD Türkiye program and Center on Military and Political Power. Follow Sinan on Twitter @SinanCiddi.