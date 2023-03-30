Politics
Is Turkey about to abandon its Russian S-400 missile system?
Turkey AThe acquisition of the Russian-made S-400 missile air defense system in 2019 (in place of US- or NATO-made equivalents) resulted not only in Turkey’s exclusion from the F-35 program, but also the imposition of US sanctions. .
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan brushed off international criticism and called the S400 a “done deal”. This unique acquisition poisoned Ankara’s relations with the West and prevented Turkey from being able to acquire alternative platforms to the F-35 from the United States, namely the F-16.
TO UNDERSTAND THE 2023 ELECTIONS IN Türkiye, THINK IRAN 2009
However, Haluk Gorgun, Turkish head of Aselsan, the country’s main defense manufacturer, recently said: “We make air defense systems. We don’t need S-300, S-400.” That a prominent defense manufacturer close to Erdogan would make such a public statement, published in a major pro-Erdogan newspaper, suggests that Turkey may be signaling its intent. If so, it will likely happen after the May 15 Turkish elections.
Assuming Erdogan stays in power, he has already let US authorities know he is interested in a rapprochement with Washington.
This intention was made clear by a recent opinion piece published by tough ambassador in Washington. More importantly, Erdogan’s spokesperson recently visited Washington to try to outline all the areas in which Washington and Ankara could work together during Erdogan’s third presidential term. In this regard, Turkey’s divestiture of the S400s would be a significant gesture. In the long list of items dividing Washington and Ankara, the S400 tops the list. It would be Erdogans hoping that such a move would allow Congress to lift its objections to the sale of Turkish F-16s and lift the sanctions.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken recently advised the US Senate that Turkey is a “difficult ally”, broadly representative of the administration’s position that it would like to sell new fighter jets to Turkey.
However, the list of American grievances against Ankara is long, and one gesture will probably not be enough. Turkey continues to be a spoiler inside NATO. Although he recently approved Finland’s application for NATO membership, he is still blocking Sweden. In Europe, Erdogan continues his belligerent and hostile position towards Greece and Cyprus on the maritime borders of the Eastern Mediterranean. In Syria, the Turkish army daily threatens the security of the Syrian Democratic Forces and the American army, which jointly fight the Islamic State.
Erdogan is on an all-out charm offensive and wants to rebuild many bilateral relationships that he single-handedly destroyed over the past decade.
This can be seen in the cases of Israel, Egypt, the Gulf and Saudi Arabia. In each case, he has reached out to turn a page with regional leaders offering signs of policy change in hopes of overcoming Ankara’s isolation. However, in each case, its tokens may not be enough to rebuild substantial links. For example, with Israel, although diplomatic representation at ambassadorial level has been restored, Erdogan is not responding to a key Israeli demand: the expulsion of Hamas from Turkey.
Ties with the United States are naturally high on Erdogan’s list.
He probably calculates that Putin is politically weakened and that a post-election climate in Turkey may allow him to finally give up his S400s. That said, the United States should also not be brainwashed into thinking Erdogan is re-embedding Turkey in the Western fold. Ankara must meet many other demands before the F-16s are sold to Ankara. One could say that presenting a long list of demands to Erdogan can deter him and anger him, and in the event that he does not obtain an F-16, he could turn to other countries to make purchase, possibly opponents.
CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER
Perhaps, but it must be remembered that if opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu wins, he would likely destroy many of Erdogan’s policies discussed above that are dividing embattled allies.
Sinan Ciddi is a non-resident senior researcher at the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies, where he contributes to the FDD Türkiye program and Center on Military and Political Power. Follow Sinan on Twitter @SinanCiddi.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/opinion/is-turkey-about-to-ditch-its-russian-s-400-missile-system
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Putin underestimates Ukraine Russia will be defeated, says Boris Johnson
- Youth and sports, Europe focuses on Table Tennis X Press agency Italpress
- Sci Fi | Hindu Science Quiz: About Jupiter
- Erdogan will soon announce various defense projects
- Red Wings Lalonde believes Toledo was the right place for Cossa; Golden Knights Kolesar a Shoresy advisor
- Fixie wants to make it easier for companies to build on top of language models
- Inside Tennis Australia’s plan to make the country the most successful in the world
- Turkish Catastrophe Insurance Corporation pays $340.4 million to earthquake victims
- Pasco County Mosquito Control Center closely monitors mosquito populations
- Ukrainian Zelenskyy ‘ready’ for Chinese leader’s visit
- Softball hits the road for the first time in B1G Play in Minnesota
- Former Nashville school active shooter officer speaks out