Ukrainian Zelenskyy ‘ready’ for Chinese leader’s visit





ON A TRAIN FROM SUMY TO kyiv, Ukraine — Ukraine’s president invited his powerful Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, to visit his country, saying they had not been in contact since the start of the war and he was ready to see him here. I want to talk to him, Volodymyr Zelenskyy told The Associated Press on Tuesday, the week after Xi visited Russian President Vladimir Putin last week. China did not have an immediate response on whether a visit by Xi to Ukraine would take place. China has been economically aligned and politically supportive of neighboring Russia for many decades, and Beijing has provided diplomatic cover for Putin by asserting an official stance of neutrality in the war. Xi, a powerful leader who controls the resources of the world’s most populous nation, is a major player in the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, and even China’s lack of involvement is a powerful statement. Zelenskyy spoke to the AP aboard a train that carried him across Ukraine, to towns near some of the fiercest fighting and others where his country’s forces managed to repel the invasion. Russian. Zelenskyy rarely travels with reporters, and the president’s office said the PA’s two-night train trip with him was the longest since the war began. Zelenskyy has extended invitations to Xi in recent months, but this explicit call to visit comes days after the Chinese leader visited Putin in Russia last week. But the Ukrainian leader said he had not communicated with Xi for the duration of the dispute. We are ready to see it here, Zelenskyy said. I had contact with him before the large-scale war. But all this year, more than a year, I haven’t had one. In Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning was asked if Xi would accept an invitation from Zelenskyy or if an invitation had been officially extended. She told reporters she had no information to give. She said Beijing remains in communication with all relevant parties, including Ukraine. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov asked whether a meeting between Xi and Zelensky would be helpful in resolving the conflict in Ukraine, said Russian authorities highly valued China’s balanced stance on the issue and did not have the right to advise on whether the two should meet. . The Chinese leader decides for himself whether certain contacts are appropriate, Peskov said during his daily conference call with reporters on Wednesday. In Washington, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the United States supports talks between Xi and Zelenskyy, “and my God, we’ve been saying that for weeks. Xi’s visit to Russia last week raised the possibility that Beijing is ready to supply Moscow with the arms and ammunition it needs to replenish its depleted stockpile. But Xi’s trip ended without such an announcement. A few days later, Putin announced that he would deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, which neighbors Russia and brings the Kremlins’ nuclear stockpile closer to NATO territory. Zelenskyy suggested Putin’s move was meant to distract from the lack of guarantees he had received from China. What does it mean? This means the visit was not good for Russia, Zelenskyy speculated. ___ Julie Pace is Senior Vice President and Editor-in-Chief of The Associated Press. Hanna Arhirova is an AP correspondent based in Ukraine. Follow AP coverage of the war in Ukraine: https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

