Putin underestimates Ukraine Russia will be defeated, says Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson, former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, says Russian President Vladimir Poutine the invasion of Ukraine was an ill-calculated decision.

Speaking at the 16th Osigwe Anyiam-Osigwe conference in Lagos on Monday, Johnson said Putin will suffer defeat as a result of his actions.

He said the Russian president was threatened by Ukraine’s democratic growth and feared the Kremlin would rise up against him in protest.

An indispensable freedom is the right to choose those who govern you and the right to dismiss them, it’s called democracy and it’s very precious, and it works, and it’s under attack all the time, a Johnson said.

Why did Vladimir Putin decide to launch his evil and criminal assault on Ukraine, unleashing the worst war in Europe for 80 years? Because he could see that the Ukrainians were choosing a different path. They were moving towards an open liberal democratic system, a different system than he allowed the Russian people and you can see there was a risk in that for him.

And as Ukraine succeeds and increasingly aligns itself with Western democracy, the Russian people themselves will demand change and Putin’s position will be threatened. He miscalculated so much and did not see the heroic resistance of the Ukrainians.

The former British prime minister added that Putin’s miscalculation was limited to the fact that he was surrounded by people who did not give him impartial advice.

photo credit: Getty

