The Weekly Round-up: Misleading parliament, unrest in France and Met review

by Grace Storie

In the news

Boris Johnson gave oral evidence to the Privileges Committee on Wednesday as part of an ongoing inquiry into whether the ex-Prime Minister misled Parliament over the lockdown parties at No 10. If the House of Commons was misled, the Committee will consider whether that constituted contempt of Parliament, a finding that could result in Mr Johnson being suspended from the House of Commons. In his testimony, Mr Johnson admitted he had misled MPs but did not intentionally or recklessly. He claimed that his statements were based on honest belief, and were made in good faith and with the assistance of trusted advisors. The outcome of the investigation will largely depend on whether Mr Johnson inadvertently, deliberately or recklessly mislead Parliament the most severe penalties apply if he is found to have deliberately made false statements to MPs. The committee’s report is expected later in the year.

Baroness Caseys final report on the standards of behavior and internal culture of the Metropolitan Police Service was published this week. The review was commissioned following the death of Sarah Everard at the hands of a serving Met officer. The report describes a culture in the Met of defensiveness and denial, which lacks integrity, does not take complainants seriously and contains discrimination. In Baroness Caseys’ own words: we found institutional racism, misogyny and homophobia in the Met. This report, along with tragic events like the death of Ms Everard and the recent conviction of a long-serving Met officer David Carrickdemonstrate a loss of public confidence in police force.

On Thursday in France, protesters gathered across the country to show their opposition to President Macron’s pension reform bill, which proposes to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64. The protests began in January, but escalated this week when President Macronforced the proposedbill by parliament without a vote in the National Assembly. It is estimated that around one million people took part in the protests.In Bordeauxthe front door of the town hall was set on fire and the police were accused of using excessive forceagainst the protesters. Before the bill becomes law, it must pass a review by theConstitutional Council.

In other news

This week, the Inter-American Court of Human Rights (IACHR) heard a 2013 case involving a woman in El Salvador who was denied an abortion by the Supreme Court despite being seriously ill and it was likely that the fetus would not survive birth. In El Salvador, abortion is illegal women face up to 8 years in prison for seeking an abortion and health professionals can be imprisoned for helping women access the service. Rights activists hope the case will prompt strict scrutiny from El Salvador anti-abortion laws. A final decision is expected by the end of the year.

THE World Athletics Council banned transgender women who have gone through male puberty from competing in the women’s category at international events. The guidelines will apply to competitions from March 31, 2023. Previous rules required transgender women to reduce their blood testosterone to a maximum of 5 nmol/L for 12 months before a competition. The Athletics Council said there was little support among stakeholders for regulations that restrict permitted testosterone levels in athletes. The decision to exclude transgender women quite has been widely criticized. The Board set up a task force to look into the issue of transgender inclusion in athletics and promised to keep the decision under review.

Meanwhile, Uganda has introduced new legislation that promises to further entrench the criminalization of homosexual relations. The Anti-Homosexuality Bill 2023 confirms life imprisonment for homosexual acts and introduces the same penalty for recruitment, promotion and financing of homosexual activities. In a particularly shocking provision, the bill introduces an aggravated homosexuality offense punishable by death. The bill prohibits the promotion of homosexuality, making it virtually impossible to discuss LGBTQ+ issues or operate advocacy groups. Other ancillary acts, such as failing to report same-sex relationships or providing accommodation that facilitates the crime of homosexuality, have also been criminalized. The bill has been heavily criticized by campaigners for restricting basic rights of Ugandan citizens.

In the courts

New reforms to the family justice system proposed this week will require mandatory mediation in all minor family court cases. Separating couples will need to attempt to work out a separation agreement (including child custody and financial arrangements) through a qualified mediator before being allowed to go to court. The reforms aim to protect children from the harmful effects of legal battles. In addition, the government hopes that resolving disputes through mediation will ease the pressure on family courts. Mandatory mediation will not apply to cases where, for example, there have been allegations of domestic violence or child protection issues.

A prominent Nigerian politician, his wife and a doctor have been found guilty of conspiring to exploit a 21-year-old Nigerian man for his kidney. Senator Ike Ekweremadu, Beatrice Ekweremadu and Dr Obinna Obeta were found guilty at the Old Bailey on Friday. The Ekweremadus, assisted by Dr. Obeta, transported the victim to the United Kingdom under false pretenses; promising him work and a new life in England. They pretended the victim was a relative to convince doctors at the Royal Free Hospital to perform the operation. The victim escaped before any proceedings and reported the Ekweremadus to the police. All three were convicted of violating modern slavery laws. The Human Tissue Authority said it had referred other similar cases to the police in recent years.

In Telek and others v. trkiye, the European Court of Human Rights ruled that the withdrawal of the passports of the three applicants by the Turkish government constituted a violation of their right to respect for private life. For two of the applicants, the Court also found that there had been a violation of their right to education. The petitioners, all employees of Turkish universities, were signatories to a petition titled “We will not be complicit in this crime,” created by a group called Academics for Peace. Following the coup attempt in Turkey in July 2016, the Turkish government declared a state of emergency and fired officials suspected of having links with terrorist organizations or groups deemed to be detrimental to security. national. Under these powers, the applicants’ passports were cancelled. The Court considered that the withdrawal of the passports had had a significant impact on the applicants’ professional and personal life. The powers used by the government under the state of emergency were indefinite and unconditional. The interference was therefore not proportionate or lawful as required by Article 8.