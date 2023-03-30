Dave Hill: The fast orbital bus routes have already been rejected. Will Sadiq’s Superloop fare any better?





An experiment with such a service under Boris Johnson has not been pursued by TfL, although it is more optimistic this time around.

Sadiq Khan has announced plans for what Transport for London calls “limited-stop express bus routes around the outskirts of London” to create faster connection times between suburban city centres, train stations and hospitals. The project was dubbed the Superloop. Buses bearing this name were unveiled yesterday and an “initial catalyst” of 6 million has been promised. There is something familiar about this project and it dates back to at least 2008. In its transport manifesto for that year’s mayoral election, Conservative candidate Boris Johnson promised “a trial of orbital express bus routes for outside London”. He continued: ‘I think they should be designed as a separate mode of transport, linking, for example, the main rail terminals initially in south London with coach-type vehicles and a limited number of stops.’ The stated objective was “to encourage modal shifts in these areas”. Nick Rogers of the Conservative London Assembly Group, which represents an outer London constituency, mocked the mayor’s announcement calling it a ‘superflop’. Perhaps Mayor Johnson’s experience with his similar plans provides grounds for such a harsh dismissal. In November 2009, 18 months after Johnson’s election, TfL’s land transport panel (as I later said reported for the Guardian) poured water on the outcome of the trial that the conservative mayor had wanted: “The change has been well received by users and stakeholders. However, net operating costs have increased by 1 million per year, with benefits for a relatively small number of passengers. The frequency has been retained as withdrawal will result in a significant adverse reaction from stakeholders… In the context of TfL’s current business plan, the level of benefit delivered per pound of investment suggests that further investment in express orbital routes would not be prioritized over other calls. on funding. In other words, the trial’s findings suggest that even if a small number of bus passengers have been made happier, continuing the policy would be a poor use of TfL money. The surface transport panel estimated that “the dominant type of bus travel in the suburbs will remain relatively local”. And it’s worth noting that, 14 years later, there are currently around 200 non-express London bus routes that can be described as ‘orbital’. So what makes the current mayor and TfL think their Superloop can succeed when the previous mayor’s ‘orbital express bus lines’ plan has been scrapped?

Perhaps the trial under Mayor Johnson was inadequate. All that has happened is that the frequency of Bus line X26covering nearly 24 miles between West Croydon and Heathrow Bus Station but with a small number of stops, was doubled. Be that as it may, Johnson’s own statutory transportation strategy, published in May 2010, underline a “relatively low demand for orbital public transport, particularly in Outer London (compared to radial transport to central London)”.

It was noticed by a TfL insider at the time that few people who live in Harrow want to travel by bus or anything else to the Marks and Spencer branch in Hendon when they have one (or words to that effect). Another objection made to the introduction of new, longer bus routes with fewer stops is that, due to their very length, they are more susceptible to congestion. Will buses on the Superloop have additional priority?

A spokesperson for the mayor said London and demand for public transport in our city is different now than in 2008 “and that data from TfL shows that” express routes are increasing both demand and customer satisfaction It was added that the legacy of the pre-Covid TfL fare freeze and the introduction of the Hopper fare – which will apply to Superloop services – have added to the attractions of the bus. “The Superloop will bolster alternatives to private cars and will help Londoners prepare for the expansion of the London-wide Ultra Low Emission Zone, which will bring cleaner air to an additional five million people,” the spokesperson said.

yesterday TFL press release took an equally optimistic note about demand, based on services that already exist and will be bundled under the Superloop brand banner. He said the relatively new X140 Limited Stop Route, linking Heathrow and Harrow since December 2019, “delivered a 10-15% increase in weekday demand” and that passengers were happier with their journey times. A more frequent X26 service is also offered, doubling it from every 30 minutes to every 15.

“The next new part of London’s outer bus network will be the Harrow to North Finchley route, subject to consultation,” the press release continued. Other possible Superloop sections include the provision of ‘limited express stops’ between North Finchley and Walthamstow and between Walthamstow and the Royal Docks via Ilford. TfL Super Loop View Page says that “the proposed new routes could add over 4 million miles to London’s bus network” but also that it “is proposed to be introduced in stages”.

You will have noticed that the Superloop, with its own roundel, will not be completed so quickly, and not before the Mayor’s planned expansion of the Ultra Low Emissions Zone across Greater London towards the end of august. – a policy whose Superloop explicitly aims to mitigate the harmful effects on certain car-owning households. But does that make it a failed policy?

Liberal Democrat MP Caroline Pidgeon, who is deputy chair of the Assembly’s Transportation Committee and has chaired it in the past, said long campaigned for more and faster orbital bus routes in the outskirts of London. In August 2017, the committee chaired by Pidgeon bus network report urged Mayor Khan to “simplify routes serving major corridors, consider moving to a feeder/trunk model of bus routes, and establish more orbital and express routes.”

Pidgeon describes Superloop’s announcement as “interesting” but lacking in ambition. “It’s really a new route in north London, a few more buses on an existing overcrowded route in south London and lots of gaps that could be filled at some point in the future,” says -She. “It looks like a smokescreen for the ULEZ, rather than a real new form of travel.”

In Pidgeon’s view, what is really needed is “a massive and rapid boost to buses in the outskirts of London as an alternative to the car”, something akin to what Ken Livingstone did at the time of his introduction of the Congestion Charge in 2003. She also thinks a whole new type of bus is needed, with wi-fi and a “slicker design” for longer journeys.

Will the Superloop really take shape? Will this drastically reduce the public transport deficit on the outskirts of London? Will the promise of it dampen suburban opposition to the advent of the larger ULEZ? Do your feelings about it are known while you watch and wait.

