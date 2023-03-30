Politics
At the crossroads of populism
Turkey’s fate hangs on May 14, 2023. On that day, voters will choose between the current populist regime of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan or opt for a new path. These elections have an impact not only on Turkey’s domestic sphere, but also on global populism.
Under the leadership of Kemal Kilicdaroglus, the Turkish opposition presents a remarkable and inventive approach to navigating the populist dilemma. This strategy, which I present as a fight against populism and polarization through pluralism, won success in the 2019 local elections and could triumph once again.
President Erdogan is a seasoned populist. He predates other populist leaders such as former US President Donald Trump, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. They all have anti-establishment views, emotional appeals and polarizing speech.
Yet Erdogan is distinct. Although his approach echoes others, the context, goals and methods vary with these leaders. During his long tenure in power, he has woven anti-elitism, religious identity and nationalism into a unique blend.
What is populism and what is it not
Populism often stems from genuine grievances, but it does not guarantee the empowerment of popular will or democracy. Often this results in the consolidation of power by a single leader or group who claims to represent the interests of the people while sidelining or suppressing dissenting voices.
Centered on the people, populism opposes perceived elites. It wields emotional appeals, divisive rhetoric, and simplified solutions to complex issues, whether genuine or fabricated. As is often the case with terrorism, populism should not be confused with an ideology.
Populism is a strategy adaptable to many ideologies, including nationalism, liberalism, and socialism. It spotlights the people as one unit, and their needs, challenging the establishment.
Elitism or technocratism is its often defeated opposite. In Turkey, however, the way forward against populism is not to fall back on old tactics. After many setbacks over the past two decades, Turkey’s opposition has taken up the banner of pluralism versus populism: embracing diversity, inclusiveness and dialogue.
Populism at the head of Erdogan
Overall, Erdogan’s leadership style can be described as populist, as he tapped into the frustrations and grievances of a significant portion of the Turkish population and cemented their support through emotional appeals and identity politics. .
Anti-establishment sentiment. President Erdogan has successfully positioned himself as a champion of the “common people” against the traditional secular elites, who were historically influential in Turkish politics. In doing so, he managed to consolidate a significant base of support among those, particularly Turkey’s conservative majority, who once felt marginalized or excluded from the political process.
Emotional nationalist and religious appeals. Erdogan’s emotive nationalist and religious appeals garner support by invoking Turkish and Islamic pride and historical grandeur. This resonates with citizens who feel that Turkey’s global status has been undermined. They see Erdogan as a strong leader, capable of humiliating other leaders with his prowess. In his later years, he relied on nationalist rhetoric to rally support and deflect criticism, presenting his policies as vital to national progress and security through a strong sense of Turkish and Islamic identity.
authoritarian tendencies. Under Erdogan’s leadership, Turkey has experienced a gradual erosion of democratic institutions, press freedom and the rule of law. Critics argue that his government has become increasingly authoritarian, consolidating power and suppressing dissent.
Religious Identity Policy. Erdogan’s party, the Justice and Development Party (AK Party), has its roots in political Islam, and he has sought to promote a more conservative and religious Turkish society. This was achieved by leveraging religious identity politics to shore up his support among conservative and religious voters.
Polarization tactics in Erdogan’s approach
Us versus them rhetoric. Erdogan presenting himself and his supporters as the champions of the people, of the nation, against national enemies or Western countries. This narrative unites its supporters while marginalizing the opposition.
Religious and cultural divisions. Erdogan’s emphasis on conservative Islamic values has deepened divisions between religious conservatives and secular segments of Turkish society. By appealing to religious identity, he has bolstered his support among conservative and religious voters, while exacerbating social divisions.
Repression of dissent. Erdogan’s government has suppressed opposition voices, including journalists, academics and political opponents. This has contributed to a more polarized political climate, where critics are branded enemies of the state or terrorists.
Navigating the Populist Dilemma: Pluralism
Pluralism is a political philosophy that values diversity, inclusiveness, and dialogue among diverse groups, interests, and perspectives in society. Unlike populism, which pits the people against an elite class, pluralism recognizes that societies are made up of multiple groups with distinct values, interests and identities.
In political power, pluralism supports distribution and promotes negotiation and compromise between groups. This approach encourages a more democratic process, taking into account diverse viewpoints and interests in policy-making and governance.
President Erdogan’s Justice and Development Party (AKP) has successfully targeted secular elites. In the AK party narrative, elites refer to secular, Kemalist, educated city dwellers, often civil servants, who look down on less educated communities on the periphery, especially Kurds and religious conservatives. It does not necessarily refer to the wealthy.
Elitism favors a select group based on wealth, status, or education, while technocracy depends on technical experts. Pluralism, however, advocates the participation of a wide range of perspectives and interests, rather than perpetuating the dominance of an elite class or relying solely on the expertise of a privileged few.
Potential regional impact of opposition victory in Türkiye
Turkey’s opposition, under its presidential candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu, adopts a pluralist narrative and composition, except for policies on Syrian refugees.
Known as the Table of Six, Turkey’s opposition is a diverse coalition of six political parties with diverse ideologies, including secular, liberal, nationalist and religious conservative perspectives. This official alliance benefits from the external support of left-wing groups, left-liberal groups, individuals, and in particular the Kurdish movement. This broad-based coalition represents a unique and substantial political development in Türkiye.
The surprising resilience of the alliances owes to the grassroots unity and political leadership of Kemal Kilicdaroglus. As leader of the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), Kilicdaroglu’s ability to unite disparate factions and hold alliances together is critical to his success.
Non-populist alternatives are essential to counterbalance the negative effects of populism on democratic standards, social cohesion and the rule of law. By advocating for an inclusive and diverse approach to politics, non-populist movements can restore public trust in democratic institutions and foster collaborative decision-making.
A victory for this grand coalition could signal a major shift in Turkish politics, with regional and global implications. Its varied composition demonstrates that parties with different ideologies can work together to confront populist leaders and pursue common goals. This alliance could offer a model for similar movements in countries experiencing the rise of populism.
|
