Sensemaker: Serious Sunak – Turtle

- MI5 has raised the terrorist threat level in Northern Ireland to severe.
- Biden said Israel could not proceed with its judicial reforms.
- An Australian man found a rock containing 83 ounces of gold worth $240,000 at current prices.
Serious Sunak
Yesterday, Rishi Sunak spent two hours answering questions from a parliamentary committee on Ukraine, China, Russia, the budget, health care and many other topics in a detailed, measured and somewhat boring way.
So what? Sensitive is back. Six and a half years after the EU referendum and three and a half years since Theresa May’s miserable surrender to Boris Johnson, a new idea is present in British politics: to be normal. It’s partly performative and masks an ongoing ideological obsession with small-boat refugees, but it can work. Sunak has
- has shrunk Labour’s always formidable poll lead by nearly a third since taking office;
- saw a rebellion against his plan to fix the Northern Ireland Protocol; And
- has relegated Johnson’s comeback efforts to the sidelines for now.
Johnson’s histrionics before the privileges committee last week and Sunak’s performance yesterday were like night and day. He avoided partisan language. Except on childcare costs, which he seems to have a blind spot on, he has shown to be across from his memoir. There are still cracks in his party that could widen and swallow him up (see below), but for now he is riding them.
Part of his strategy was to avoid making the news. He almost succeeded, but not quite.
About Rwanda he seemed to confirm that the Ministry of Interior did not endorse the policy of transferring asylum seekers to Rwanda as good value for money. He denied there was any promise of transfer flights this summer, despite multiple front-page stories covering precisely that point during a recent trip to Kigali.
About Northern Ireland, where the terror threat has been elevated following the attempted murder of a senior police official last month, he said his new Brexit deal has broad support across communities. With an eye to next month’s anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, he noted that efforts were in place to restore power sharing in Stormont.
On HS2 he tried to bury rumors (encouraged by his upgrade secretary, Michael Gove) that the extremely high-budget high-speed rail line will never quite get to Euston. It will be fine, he said. It should not be ambiguous.
So far, so emollient.
And even, the divisions within the Conservatives are going nowhere. A look around the table at Tory MPs questioning Sunak provided insight into his ongoing challenges in running the party. They included
- Caroline Nokes, a centrist former immigration minister who refused to vote for the Sunaks small boat plan on the grounds that it is inhumane (the plan makes deportation mandatory for anyone crossing the English Channel illegally);
- arch eurosceptic Bill Cash, who says the Windsor framework would leave Northern Ireland perpetually locked into subjugation to EU law.
- Steve Brine, the former health minister, who is being investigated for alleged breaches of paid defense rules; And
- Privileges Committee member Sir Bernard Jenkin is still investigating Johnson.
It helps Sunak that divisions within Labor also continue to bubble to the surface, as demonstrated this week when Jeremy Corbyn hinted he could stand as an independent in the next election after being barred from standing for Labor. But a divided opposition never comes under as much scrutiny or pressure as a divided ruling party.
Johnson is down, but not out yet. Between paid speaking engagements, he found time this week for a constituency visit to one of his most ardent supporters, Brendan Clarke-Smith, in Lincolnshire. Helmets and high-visibility vests were the standard dress code for political maneuvers.
Sunak tries to show he’s a serious man for serious times. To ensure his survival, what he must be most serious about is ending the threat of Johnson’s leadership. It is a work in progress.
CAPITALECONOMY, TRADE AND FINANCE
Belt and suspenders
It’s time to start thinking of China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) less as loans for highways in developing countries and more as a direct challenge to a US-based global financial order that has been going on for nearly 80 years old. China issued more bailout loans between 2019 and 2021 than in the previous two decades, a study by the World Bank and others found. These loans amounted to $104 billion, or 40% of IMF bailout financing over the same period. BNI bailout loans to debtor countries, a separate category, were worth even more: $240 billion in 2020 and 2021 alone. All of these loans are problematic for three reasons: they are opaque (China reveals little due diligence or broader program); it is uncoordinated with Western lending (so there are no orderly queues of creditors when things go wrong); and it’s expensive. Chinese loans cost about 5% per year compared to 2% for IMF financing.
TECHNOLOGYAI, SCIENCE AND NOVELTY
AI Interviews
Large employers are using AI not only to sift through resumes, but also to interview job seekers via zoom. So candidates might as well get comfortable talking to bots. THE Washington Post has a how, most, but not all of which, could have been cut and pasted from a primer to prepare for human interviews, dress to impress, do your research, don’t procrastinate. But there are also tips for the new era, including: check your setup (including lighting, camera angle, and privacy; kick your roommates out) and talk on camera. The latter is of course the equivalent in 2023 of eye contact, facilitated, according to an expert, by sticking the photo of a friend next to the lens.
100 year lifehealth, education AND GOVERNMENT
Video game addiction
When does enjoying video games go too far? As of 2018, the World Health Organization has classified gaming disorder as a mental health condition in which gambling takes precedence over daily activities and interests, which can lead to violent behavior. It’s a global phenomenon, especially since team games across time zones make it a 24-hour activity, and the market is booming. Teenagers are particularly vulnerable. Is it treatable? In the UK, an NHS gambling disorder clinic is looking for answers. THE Time reports that since opening in 2019, the clinic has treated 745 patients, including players with an average age of 17 and their family members. The clinics’ founder, Professor Henrietta Bowden-Jones, is calling on gaming companies to install self-exclusion mechanisms in their games and train teachers and GPs to spot signs of addiction.
Our planetCLIMATE AND geopolitics
Ahoy tanks
The first of dozens of Western tanks promised to Ukraine has finally arrived there, slower than promised and less than needed. Three Portuguese and 18 German Leopard 2s have been delivered, along with the first of 14 Challenger 2 tanks promised by the UK. For its spring counter-offensive, Ukraine has at least 80 allied tanks but it also needs a million rounds, which the EU has announced it will send within a year. Estonia is pushing other countries to do more, while raising eyebrows with a demand for reimbursement of 134 million euros for old weapons it has already donated to Ukraine. This is more than double the largest claimant (Latvia), but arguably justified given its common border with Russia.
CULTURE SOCIETY, IDENTITY AND BELONGING
Macron relieved
In most countries, protests drawing nearly three-quarters of a million people and a strike leaving thousands of tonnes of rubbish on the streets of the capital would be alarming. In France yesterday they have been cause for relief for President Macron’s government, as 730,000 protesters is less than the 1.09 million counted by the Interior Ministry last Thursday, and workers say they will finally pick up garbage. The Macron team is also happy that only 8% of teachers took down tools for yesterday’s general strike, compared to 25% last week. The government spared no effort to control the demonstrations: the debris thrown was met with tear gas. His narrative that the worst troublemakers are ultra-leftists is eerily reminiscent of Trump, but more plausible. This is France, after all, and Macron still hopes that a quiet majority unafraid of working until 64 is on his side.
Catherine Nilan
@CatNeilan
Additional reporting by Giles Whittell, Nina Kuyrata and Phoebe Davis.
Photographs Getty Images
