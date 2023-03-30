Boris Johnson the clowns first bis

Enter the ostensibly daring, always daring clown ambassador of nonsense, swearing on the Bible; his word his bond. What does he want for the afternoon?

A chance of atonement, perhaps? Certainly not; for know that the jester believes neither in offense nor in censure; his life, his work, a long affirmation that the profound truth of human affairs is celebration, debauchery, appetite and spectacle. Exemption then? Not enough. Not like the pedestrian world of reality and consequences could understand such a word.

No, what the clown expects from this little reminder is to remember what he is most afraid of losing. What the clown wants is complicity. He wants the public to see, know, investigate and testify while allowing, guaranteeing, yield. He wants the world of rules and advice to give way to the world of mismanagement and recklessness. He wants to affirm that the truth of the regime has always been a party and never a court. And don’t we know that deep down? And are we not rude, therefore, to insist otherwise? So let’s admit it. Come, he dares, swear with me.

He sits and looks around him, affecting the pugilistic attitude by which he signals that he will once again command the nimble forces of the absurd against those of laborious reality. In some ways the task at hand is the same because it has always been much narrower these days, more focused, stripped down. Gone is the spectacular circus of its pomp, the national rounds of sausages and haddock, the great fake trampolines bouncing up and down the edge of the continent. No more 37 billion neither traceable nor traceable. Gone is the whoopee-cushion cabinet, fake political politics, anti-government government. The great frolic is over. Instead, it all boils down to that effort in front of the committee; the unplugged clown.

The task at hand. He must claim that he did not realize that he had broken the laws and guidelines that he himself had helped draft. He must affirm that when (night after night) he exposed the details of these laws to the public on the national podium, he did not then realize (then returning by the door, through the landings, in the corridors ) that he himself presided over the epic violation of those same laws in other rooms of the same house. He must claim that is why, as Prime Minister, he could not have lied to Parliament.

And if he can somehow get us all to continue colluding in all of this nonsense, he will have won. Or he will at least be secure enough to fight another day and thus retain the chance to reopen the circus. He will have demonstrated that there are no consequences to his actions; that the absurd prevails over the rules; who governs are absurdity even though he decreed them himself. Especially when it is. How do you pull off this tricky task, though?

Drama. Drama is what he needs to ward off. (He hunches his shoulders in a parody of an actor playing Winston Churchill.) Yes, what matters is whether he can create enough drama to escape real-world consequences. It’s the price. And that’s proof of his deeper point. His defense will of course be absurd: he is a clown at the top; what is someone waiting for? But all the same, it must be delivered with dramatic vehemence; it must fulfill its function; it must be confusing enough; the circus needs its acts if only to make fun of it. Especially if only out of mockery.

Wine and cheese were indispensable for working purposes, he begins. (His expression now that of a man 10 percent more serious than a serious man.) The presence of my wife and her interior designer was also essential for professional purposes. How can you hope to boost morale without reassuring the presence of an interior designer? They should have done the same in hospitals and nursing homes where everyone was dying. Especially during birthdays and end-of-year celebrations.

[See also: Lying in State: Exclusive extracts from Boris Johnsons memoir]

We went to great lengths to separate people all over the building, he continues. Except on holidays. It was different. At parties, we did everything we could to mitigate risk by not sharing pens in the next room. It’s also why we had screens everywhere else in Downing Street except at parties. (Eagerly placing his fists on the table.) Look at the photos, you can clearly see that we are attempting mitigations in the other rooms.

Of course there were bottles everywhere we asked people to bring a bottle so we could be clear it was not a party. Please remind the committee: It was impossible to pass drinks around and stay socially distant without pouring them from bottles. (A hint of offended patriotism.) Come on, it’s customary in this country to toast ignoring the rules, isn’t it?

Oh believe me (knuckles reaching for heart) the truth is that I myself couldn’t have broken the rules because I was scrupulous in choosing to only attend the parties I wanted to. attended. And those parties couldn’t have broken the rules because, like I said, I had absolutely no desire to break the rules when I attended them.

I could only take advice from eyewitnesses and they were clear that their advice was unclear. There was absolutely no way to seek proper legal advice before misleading Parliament, as I had helped draft the laws line by line and so it would have been nonsense. (His defense is now a master class in the effusive presentation of not having a defense at all.) I mean, why would you seek legal advice when you wrote the laws yourself and then read them to the nation? So, you see, I had to rely on the non-legal advisers afterwards. Think about it: any lawyer would have informed me that the rules and advice had been broken, I knew it and only a fool would have risked such a thing. (His attorney, David Pannick, increasingly scrutinizing behind him.) Indeed, why would I need to seek advice given that I was there, except to give me something to pretend to rely on while still misleading Parliament?

Fake! (He retorts.) There was no way for me to trust my own eyes at that time. This is absolute nonsense. (Offended Innocence.) It was crucial not to trust my own eyes or, for that matter, my knowledge of the rules and regulations.

LAW! Yes! Of course, I would have advised the whole nation to have parting drinks, Abba parties, birthday parties if only I could have done it within the rules of the day. But and on that, I was clear that the rules didn’t allow it; So how could you have expected me to let others know to ignore the rules, except by ignoring them myself? Give the example. If I may say so, that’s what I believed in then and what I believe in now.

The afternoon ends as it should with the clown refusing to recognize the validity of the committee if he deems it guilty or insists on reality. I very much enjoyed our discussion, he concludes, undermining his own self-undermining. I sincerely think that the discussion was useful. And I hope the committee clearly understands what was in my heart and in my mind.

And with that, he’s gone to commune with his two remaining supporters, the Pardoner and Bath’s wife, who have both tweeted throughout his non-case and are desperate for his magnificent kakistocracy to return.

Exit the clown pursued by Pannick.

[See also: The death of Boris the clown, by Edward Docx]