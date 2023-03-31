Iriana Joko Widodo Amazed by Top Products at Dekranasda Mainstay Exhibition in South Sulawesi





MAROS, BACAPESAN.COM – The National Regional Handicraft Council (Dekranasda) of South Sulawesi Province also exhibited a number of its MSME products during President Joko Widodo’s working visit. As we know, the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo paid a working visit to South Sulawesi for two days, namely Wednesday and Thursday (29-30/3/2023). Over the past two days, the President accompanied by First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo paid working visits to several locations in Makassar City, Maros Regency and East Luwu Regency. After the inauguration of the Makassar – Parepare Inter Maros-Barru train at the Maros railway depot, President Jokowi and his entourage boarded the train for Rammang-Rammang station. Upon arrival at Rammang-Rammang Station, the President and First Lady inspected the station facilities and Dekranasda Andalan South Sulawesi booth in the form of a number of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). Accompanying Governor of South Sulawesi, Andi Sudirman Sulaiman was accompanied by Chairman of TP PKK of South Sulawesi, Naoemi Octarina who is also Chairman of Dekranasda of South Sulawesi. The head of the exhibition committee, Sukarniaty Kondolele, said, “We (Dekranasda Sulsel) are exhibiting a number of UMKM’s flagship products attended by Dekranasda Sulsel during the visit of the President and First Lady to the south. of Sulawesi,” he said. This exhibition was produced in collaboration with the Dekranasda Prov.Sulsel and the Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Indonesia, in which the regencies Dekranasda Sulsel, Maros, Pangkep, Wajo, Bone, Gowa, Bantaeng and Bulukumba participated. Mrs. Iriana Joko Widodo was amazed by a number of excellent products on display. In fact, he bought silver handicrafts from the Dekranasda Mainstay stall in South Sulawesi. In addition to several products, bags, Toraja woven men’s shirts, silk fabrics, Songko’ Recca and other products were sold at all booths by visitors to the exhibition. Also on this occasion, the President and First Lady witnessed a demonstration of the Le’ba pattern of silk weaving by Gowa Regency artisans. As for a number of exhibited products from each stand that participated in the exhibition, namely: Maros: Bamboo handicrafts, Eco print leather shoes and bags. Pangkep: Wicker rattan and processing of marble waste in the form of glass, flower vases. Bones: Songko’Racca, bosara in woven palm leaves and fashion in woven patchwork. Gowa: A woven bamboo bag and a woven silk sarong with the Le’ba motif. Bulukumba: Bira weaving, Kajang weaving and palm woven bags. Wajo: Wajo silk weaving and silk yarn produced by automatic spinning machines of UPT Silk Industry Bureau of South Sulawesi Province. Bantaeng: Jonga Batik writes. Dekranasda Prov Sulsel: silver handicrafts, bamboo handicrafts, water hyacinth woven bags and woven palm leaves and Toraja weaving.

