Joko Widodo disappointed with FIFA decision

JAKARTA: President Joko Widodo (pictures) expressed his sadness over the decision of the International Football Federation (FIFA) to cancel the organization of the Under-20 World Cup 2023 in Indonesia.

He said the decision had also discouraged the people of Indonesia, but he urged them to quickly forget the matter and not point fingers to blame anyone.

We must respect and accept the decision, he said in a statement today.

Erick Thohir, the head of the Indonesian Football Association (PSSI), has also been encouraged to hold another FIFA competition to avoid sanctions against his nation.

FIFA withdrew the right to host the Under-20 World Cup from Indonesia on Wednesday after some politicians in the country objected to the Israeli team’s participation.

According to the federation, disciplinary measures against PSSI could be decided soon.

In October 2019, Indonesia was selected to host the 2023 championship and the Israeli team qualified for the tournament in July 2022.

The U-20 World Cup is scheduled to start from May 20 to June 11, involving 24 countries and taking place in six locations, namely Bali, Bandung, Jakarta, Palembang, Solo and Surabaya.

The U-20 World Cup, which will bring together 24 nations, will take place in Bali, Bandung, Jakarta, Palembang, Solo and Surabaya from May 20 to June 11. -Appointed